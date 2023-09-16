News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 26 photos capturing 90s and noughties fun at Valley Centertainment, including Club Wow

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 16th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

It's a quarter of a century since Valley Centertainment in Sheffield's Don Valley threw open its doors in 1998, and some fabulous memories have been created there.

This retro photo gallery captures some of the happiest times at the leisure complex on Broughton Road, Attercliffe, with its range of bars and restaurants alongside attractions including Cineworld and Hollywood Bowl.

The nostalgic 90s and noughties pictures from The Star's archives include a glimpse inside the much-missed nightclub Club Wow, notable for its wacky, colourful deco as much as for the tunes played there; talent contests at Brannigans bar; the Old Orleans restaurant; Quincey's, and much more.

Also featured are excited cinemagoers queueing to see some of the biggest releases of the period, including The Phantom Menace in 1999 and Planet of the Apes in 2001. And Sheffield United players, including Rob Page and Paul Peschisolido can be seen unwinding with a game at Hollywood Bowl.

The crowd cheer on the Winners Ray Drury 'Joe Cocker' & Debra Porter 'Jennifer Warnes' of the Stars in their Eyes Contest at Brannigans Bar, Valley Centertainment, Sheffield

The crowd cheer on the Winners Ray Drury 'Joe Cocker' & Debra Porter 'Jennifer Warnes' of the Stars in their Eyes Contest at Brannigans Bar, Valley Centertainment, Sheffield

Inside Club Wow at Valley Centertainment, in Attercliffe, Sheffield

Inside Club Wow at Valley Centertainment, in Attercliffe, Sheffield

Cafe Original in the Hollywood Bowl, at Valley Centertainment, Sheffield

Cafe Original in the Hollywood Bowl, at Valley Centertainment, Sheffield

The Old Orleans restaurant and cocktail bar at Valley Centertainment, Sheffield

The Old Orleans restaurant and cocktail bar at Valley Centertainment, Sheffield

