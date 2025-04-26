Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield City Council is offering people up to £10,000 to open a shop in the city centre.

The authority says the money, from the ReNew fund, is to enable occupiers to fit out vacant units on historic Chapel Walk.

The scheme has already paid out more than £183,000 to starter businesses across Chapel Walk, Fargate and Orchard Square.

The council is offering people up to £10,000 to open a shop on Chapel Walk, where some shop fronts are being revamped. | NW

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said it would support “forward-thinking business owners who want to get involved in reshaping our wonderful city centre, alongside our much-loved established businesses, and restore this unique and characterful parade to its former glory.”

The once busy parade has a number of vacancies. | NW

Paul Lancaster, property agent for vacant units 30 and 46 Chapel Walk, said: “Following significant restoration works to a number of properties on Chapel Walk, and with Boots Opticians opening in the former Paperchase store, it certainly looks to be the right time to consider Chapel Walk as a location to open a new business or expand an existing business.”

The ReNew grant scheme has already paid out more than £183,000 to starter businesses across Chapel Walk, Fargate and Orchard Square, the council says. | NW

The offer comes after the Church Burgesses Trust, which owns properties on Chapel Walk, was given £250,000 of taxpayers’ money to restore eight of its shop fronts and first floor offices in the Howard Building. Five of the units are currently closed.

Last year, Sheffield City Council noted it would not do the work without the money, or it would be delivered over ‘a much longer time frame’.

In 2022, the Trust, a charity, earned £2m from assets worth £38m, according to the Charity Commission.

Mr David Booker, the Capital Burgess, said: “The Sheffield Church Burgesses Trust is grateful to have received funding from the UK government as a contribution to putting in place new shopfronts in a comprehensive scheme of modernisation and refurbishment to the Trust’s properties that make up part of Chapel Walk, the full cost of which is being borne by the Trust.

“These works are greatly improving this historically important parade, creating premises for small businesses looking to set up new ventures in the city centre. We hope that this will help to regenerate the area and the rental income will assist to support the Trust’s grant making in Sheffield.”