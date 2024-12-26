Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new pizza restaurant and takeaway is set to open at the former Karen’s Diner near Sheffield railway station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application has been submitted for a new Caprinos pizza restaurant and takeaway on Suffolk Road.

The site had been home to Karen’s Diner, which went viral for the intentionally terrible service from staff who dished out insults to customers along with the food and drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Karen's Diner restaurant on Suffolk Road, Sheffield, where a new Caprinos pizza restaurant and takeaway is set to open | Google/Brian Eyre

A planning application submitted to Sheffield City Council by Jagadeesh Kellampalli requests permission to change the use of the property from a restaurant to a mixed use restaurant and hot food takeaway.

The application states that the business would be open between 11am and 1am Sunday to Thursday, and from 11am to 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

A licensing application has also been submitted to the council.

Caprinos already has dozens of branches across the UK, including one in Chesterfield and several in and around Manchester. This would be its first venue in Sheffield.