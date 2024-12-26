Caprinos pizza: New restaurant/takeaway to open at former Karen's Diner site near Sheffield station
A planning application has been submitted for a new Caprinos pizza restaurant and takeaway on Suffolk Road.
The site had been home to Karen’s Diner, which went viral for the intentionally terrible service from staff who dished out insults to customers along with the food and drink.
Karen’s Diner opened there in April 2022 and closed in December 2023, before the company behind what was dubbed Sheffield’s rudest restaurant went into liquidation in September 2024.
A planning application submitted to Sheffield City Council by Jagadeesh Kellampalli requests permission to change the use of the property from a restaurant to a mixed use restaurant and hot food takeaway.
The application states that the business would be open between 11am and 1am Sunday to Thursday, and from 11am to 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.
A licensing application has also been submitted to the council.
Caprinos already has dozens of branches across the UK, including one in Chesterfield and several in and around Manchester. This would be its first venue in Sheffield.
