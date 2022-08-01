With International Beer Day upon us, here’s some of Sheffield’s best pubs and bars for a cheeky pint.

International Beer Day will take place on August 5th. It’s a celebration of one of the world’s favourite alcoholic beverages - so why not celebrate in one of Sheffield’s best pubs?

Using Tripadvisor for guidance, we’ve picked out five of the best pubs and bars that Sheffield has to offer.

Sheffield is full of great places to have a beer - but according to Tripadvisor, these are the best of the best.

Do you agree with our picks? Be sure to let us know!

The five best pubs and bars in Sheffield to have a beer

The Beer Engine

Rating: 4.5/5

17 Cemetery Road, Sheffield, S11 8FJ.

One reviewer said: “Love this place - a great choice of drinks, a really brilliant atmosphere and friendly staff. Perfect place to meet friends.”

The Head of Steam

Rating: 4.5/5

103-107 Norfolk Street, Sheffield, S1 2JE.

One reviewer said: “Good music, good beer, good decor, good limes, good tequila, good vibes, good times, fabulous all round.”

The Museum Pub

Rating: 4.5/5

25 Orchard Square, Sheffield, S1 2FB.

One reviewer said: “A great looking old pub, quick friendly service and a beautiful pint of John Smiths, a good seat and fantastic chilled friendly atmosphere, the best we had in Sheffield.”

The Big Tree

Rating: 4.5/5

842 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, S8 0SF.

One reviewer said: “After a long day we needed some nice food and a drink to finish off with. So that’s just what we did, got sat and had a nice meal. Kelly was absolutely amazing. She made sure our meals were perfect and that we were comfortable! Thank you!”

The Fox and Duck

Rating: 4.5/5

223 Fulwood Road, Sheffield, S10 3BA.