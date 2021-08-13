Award-winning Sheffield pub reveals secret behind post-lockdown success

The Crow Inn on Scotland Street is the first pub to receive the award since venues were allowed to reopen earlier this year and was picked by popular vote by its locals and the Sheffield and District Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Co-owners Kate Major and Chris Bamford threw a celebration night for their locals and CAMRA members on Tuesday (August 10) where it was presented with the award and held a buffet for its supporters.

General manager Swithenbank told The Star: “It’s really good to come back from lockdown and get this kind of recognition to say we’re doing a good job and going the right way.

The Crow Inn on Scotland Street has been named Sheffield's first Pub of the Month by CAMRA members since lockdown ended

"We aim to have a chill atmosphere here, somewhere that’s relaxed where you can have a drink and it’s not party central. We’ve got some lovely regulars who support us and who want to try all sorts of beers.

"We’ve got a huge range of beers and try to change them over often so people can try something different.”

The Crow Inn was opened in June 2019 following the renovation of the former Old Crown Hotel. It was only able to fully operate for eight months before the first national lockdown in 2020.

Adam said: “We got through the pandemic and we’ve got back into it and it’s nice to have this recognition.”