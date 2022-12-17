The new restaurant and takeaway opened on High Street, Sheffield, last Thursday, December 8, and its opening hours are currently listed on Google as 7am-10pm Monday to Thursday, 7am-11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 8am-10pm on Sundays. But Square Burger, which runs the venue, has applied to Sheffield Council for a licence permitting it to serve ‘late night refreshments’ seven days a week, from 7am to 3am each day.

The new Wendy’s in Sheffield city centre is part of a huge UK expansion planned by the American fast food giant, which according to its website has nearly 6,000 branches across the US and more than 400 in Canada. The restaurant was opened with great fanfare, with free burgers given to the first 100 people through the doors and a year’s free supply of cheeseburgers for the first three customers.