Burger King: Jobs on offer as opening date for third drive-thru in Sheffield revealed

The fast food giant wants people for its new site on Sevenairs Road, Beighton, next to the JD Wetherspoon Scarsdale Hundred.
By David Walsh
Published 30th Apr 2024, 12:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Burger King is hiring ‘restaurant crew members’ as it prepares to open its third drive-through in Sheffield.

The fast food giant wants people for its new site on Sevenairs Road, Beighton, next to the JD Wetherspoon Scarsdale Hundred.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

Pay is £6.40-an-hour for 16-17 year-olds, £8.60 for 18-20 year-olds and £11.44 for those 21 and over, its website states.

A Burger King drive-thru is set to open on Sevenairs Road, Beighton, next to the JD Wetherspoon The Scardsale Hundred, rear, in June.A Burger King drive-thru is set to open on Sevenairs Road, Beighton, next to the JD Wetherspoon The Scardsale Hundred, rear, in June.
A Burger King drive-thru is set to open on Sevenairs Road, Beighton, next to the JD Wetherspoon The Scardsale Hundred, rear, in June.

It adds it is ‘more more than just flipping burgers, it’s about having ambition. It’s about building a career. It’s about standing up for what you believe in. And having the space to stand proud and be exactly who you are when you’re in your work threads. But above all, it’s about being your true self. And your best self. Because here at Burger King, we keep it real’.

The restaurant is set to open in June after a 14-month wait for power, according to Patrick Herbert, director at developer Jaguar Estates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “It’s a relief rather than a hurrah. The fabric of the building has been complete for 14 months. Now the electricity is on, Burger King is doing the fit-out and it is expected to open in the first half of June.”

Jaguar Estates is half way through building a Papa John’s pizza takeaway - its sixth in Sheffield - on an adjacent site. That would leave one plot nearby which could be commercial units or another drive-through, he added.

Burger King currently has six outlets in Sheffield: at Sheffield Midland Railway Station, Fargate, Leppings Lane, Woodall Service Area on the M1 and ‘dine in and drive-throughs’ at Parkway Retail Park and Valley Centertainment, Broughton Lane.

Commenting on the site at Beighton earlier this month, Northern Powergrid said: “Connection projects can often require securing access to private land and/or wayleave agreements; as well as obtaining work permits from the local authority. These all need to be in place before any work can start.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“During this scheme we have communicated with the customer and worked in partnership with the local authority for appropriate consent to carry out the necessary excavation work in the public highway to route the connection.

“We have kept our customer updated of our progress and we currently anticipate the connection will be live during April.”

Related topics:Burger KingJobsDrive-ThruSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.