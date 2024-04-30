Burger King: Jobs on offer as opening date for third drive-thru in Sheffield revealed
Burger King is hiring ‘restaurant crew members’ as it prepares to open its third drive-through in Sheffield.
The fast food giant wants people for its new site on Sevenairs Road, Beighton, next to the JD Wetherspoon Scarsdale Hundred.
Pay is £6.40-an-hour for 16-17 year-olds, £8.60 for 18-20 year-olds and £11.44 for those 21 and over, its website states.
It adds it is ‘more more than just flipping burgers, it’s about having ambition. It’s about building a career. It’s about standing up for what you believe in. And having the space to stand proud and be exactly who you are when you’re in your work threads. But above all, it’s about being your true self. And your best self. Because here at Burger King, we keep it real’.
The restaurant is set to open in June after a 14-month wait for power, according to Patrick Herbert, director at developer Jaguar Estates.
He said: “It’s a relief rather than a hurrah. The fabric of the building has been complete for 14 months. Now the electricity is on, Burger King is doing the fit-out and it is expected to open in the first half of June.”
Jaguar Estates is half way through building a Papa John’s pizza takeaway - its sixth in Sheffield - on an adjacent site. That would leave one plot nearby which could be commercial units or another drive-through, he added.
Burger King currently has six outlets in Sheffield: at Sheffield Midland Railway Station, Fargate, Leppings Lane, Woodall Service Area on the M1 and ‘dine in and drive-throughs’ at Parkway Retail Park and Valley Centertainment, Broughton Lane.
Commenting on the site at Beighton earlier this month, Northern Powergrid said: “Connection projects can often require securing access to private land and/or wayleave agreements; as well as obtaining work permits from the local authority. These all need to be in place before any work can start.
“During this scheme we have communicated with the customer and worked in partnership with the local authority for appropriate consent to carry out the necessary excavation work in the public highway to route the connection.
“We have kept our customer updated of our progress and we currently anticipate the connection will be live during April.”
