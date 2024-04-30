Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burger King is hiring ‘restaurant crew members’ as it prepares to open its third drive-through in Sheffield.

The fast food giant wants people for its new site on Sevenairs Road, Beighton, next to the JD Wetherspoon Scarsdale Hundred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pay is £6.40-an-hour for 16-17 year-olds, £8.60 for 18-20 year-olds and £11.44 for those 21 and over, its website states.

A Burger King drive-thru is set to open on Sevenairs Road, Beighton, next to the JD Wetherspoon The Scardsale Hundred, rear, in June.

It adds it is ‘more more than just flipping burgers, it’s about having ambition. It’s about building a career. It’s about standing up for what you believe in. And having the space to stand proud and be exactly who you are when you’re in your work threads. But above all, it’s about being your true self. And your best self. Because here at Burger King, we keep it real’.

The restaurant is set to open in June after a 14-month wait for power, according to Patrick Herbert, director at developer Jaguar Estates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s a relief rather than a hurrah. The fabric of the building has been complete for 14 months. Now the electricity is on, Burger King is doing the fit-out and it is expected to open in the first half of June.”

Jaguar Estates is half way through building a Papa John’s pizza takeaway - its sixth in Sheffield - on an adjacent site. That would leave one plot nearby which could be commercial units or another drive-through, he added.

Burger King currently has six outlets in Sheffield: at Sheffield Midland Railway Station, Fargate, Leppings Lane, Woodall Service Area on the M1 and ‘dine in and drive-throughs’ at Parkway Retail Park and Valley Centertainment, Broughton Lane.

Commenting on the site at Beighton earlier this month, Northern Powergrid said: “Connection projects can often require securing access to private land and/or wayleave agreements; as well as obtaining work permits from the local authority. These all need to be in place before any work can start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During this scheme we have communicated with the customer and worked in partnership with the local authority for appropriate consent to carry out the necessary excavation work in the public highway to route the connection.