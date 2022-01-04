Burger King launches UK's first Vegan Nuggets this week - when you can get them in Sheffield
Burger King is introducing Vegan Nuggets to the menu this week – and is the first chain in the UK to do so.
For many people, the first month of the year marks ‘Veganuary’ – a month to make a conscious effort to eat a more plant-based diet and commit to a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle.
So the new Vegan Nuggets at Burger King have come at the perfect time – although the fast food chain says they will be available all year round.
Over the last two years the company has launched a number of vegan products, including the Plant Based Whopper back in 2020 and the Vegan Royale in April 2021.
The new nuggets have been developed by The Vegetarian Butcher and are Vegan Society certified, made only from soy and plant proteins.
Portion options include six pieces, nine pieces and a 20 piece sharer box, and each order will come with a sweet chilli dip also certified by the Vegan Society.
Soco Nunez, brand and communications director at Burger King UK, said: “We are thrilled to be launching the new Vegan Nuggets to our UK restaurants tomorrow. After years of development, it’s great to be able to say we are the first fast-food restaurant to bring such a product to our customers, which delivers the same tasting experience as its meat counterpart.”
The new addition to the menu will be available from tomorrow, Wednesday, January 5.
The option will be available at Burger King stores nationwide by asking for Vegan Nuggets at the counter.