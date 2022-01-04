For many people, the first month of the year marks ‘Veganuary’ – a month to make a conscious effort to eat a more plant-based diet and commit to a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle.

So the new Vegan Nuggets at Burger King have come at the perfect time – although the fast food chain says they will be available all year round.

Burger King has announced it will be launching vegan nuggets and this is how you can get them in Sheffield. Photo by Burger King/Getty/BeFunky.

Over the last two years the company has launched a number of vegan products, including the Plant Based Whopper back in 2020 and the Vegan Royale in April 2021.

The new nuggets have been developed by The Vegetarian Butcher and are Vegan Society certified, made only from soy and plant proteins.

Portion options include six pieces, nine pieces and a 20 piece sharer box, and each order will come with a sweet chilli dip also certified by the Vegan Society.

Soco Nunez, brand and communications director at Burger King UK, said: “We are thrilled to be launching the new Vegan Nuggets to our UK restaurants tomorrow. After years of development, it’s great to be able to say we are the first fast-food restaurant to bring such a product to our customers, which delivers the same tasting experience as its meat counterpart.”

The first ever vegan nuggets launch at Burger King on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

The new addition to the menu will be available from tomorrow, Wednesday, January 5.