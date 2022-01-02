Five of the best vegetarian and vegan dining options in Sheffield

South Street Kitchen, at Urban Splash.

Whether you are trying Veganuary this month or want to cut down on meat, Sheffield is spoiled for choice when it comes to plant based eating.

It was tough to whittle them down but here are just five of the best.

South Street Kitchen at Park Hill has city centre views, a cool location and Middle Eastern inspired food.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pom Kitchen is inspired by Australian cafe culture

Call by colourful Pom, on Sharrowvale Road, for a decadently designed hot drink, mac and cheese or Pom dog.

DANA in Crookes is a fully vegan and vegetarian cafe. Breakfasts and cakes here are highly praised.

The Old House in Sheffield city centre has a full vegan menu, including plant based twists on classics.

For those in the know, Shalesmoor based Dishi Drop delivers restaurant quality Asian inspired vegan food. Visit dishidrop.com

The Old House on Division Street has a vegan menu. Pictured is Rikki Wilson Okrasa - Head chef. Picture: Chris Etchells