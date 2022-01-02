Five of the best vegetarian and vegan dining options in Sheffield
Looking for somewhere to eat green in Sheffield?
Whether you are trying Veganuary this month or want to cut down on meat, Sheffield is spoiled for choice when it comes to plant based eating.
It was tough to whittle them down but here are just five of the best.
South Street Kitchen at Park Hill has city centre views, a cool location and Middle Eastern inspired food.
Call by colourful Pom, on Sharrowvale Road, for a decadently designed hot drink, mac and cheese or Pom dog.
DANA in Crookes is a fully vegan and vegetarian cafe. Breakfasts and cakes here are highly praised.
The Old House in Sheffield city centre has a full vegan menu, including plant based twists on classics.
For those in the know, Shalesmoor based Dishi Drop delivers restaurant quality Asian inspired vegan food. Visit dishidrop.com