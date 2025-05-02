Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The humble kebab has been a British takeaway staple for decades, and now, Deliveroo is on a mission to crown the nation’s best 'bab' with the help of none other than British darts sensation, Luke Littler.

The top sporting champion has been recruited to help score a whole new kind of treble for the delivery app; to celebrate the nation’s most-loved takeaways, get Brits supporting their local restaurants and reintroduce an award that only the ‘King of the Oche’ could do - the Luke Littler x Deliveroo Best Kebab Award.

In new imagery released today, Luke is seen swapping the darts hall for a kebab restaurant - to announce the return of the highly coveted award, back in business following a three-year hiatus.

Bullseye: Darts star Luke Littler joins Deliveroo in search for the nation’s bext kebab.

Brand-new for this year is a specially-created golden trophy, in the shape of a chicken shish, that’ll be awarded to the winning restaurant. In the imagery, Luke holds a glistening, golden kebab in one hand and a delicious grilled chicken shish in the other, calling on fellow kebab-lovers to get voting for their favourite local spot delivering stellar Shish, show-stopping Shawarmas or glorious Gyros. May the best ‘bab’ win.

Having shown plenty of support for his hometown kebab spot in the past, Luke is here to encourage the nation to do the same, and hit a bullseye on their favourite kebab restaurant.

In collaboration with Deliveroo, Luke has given the Littler seal of approval on a shortlist of 10 of the nation’s very best kebab restaurants, handing it over to the public to cast their vote:

The Kebab Lab - Burnley

Emmy’s Pitta - Coventry

Coral Reef Takeaway - Crewe

Sqew Kebabs - Leeds

Konak - Leicester

George’s Tradition - Mansfield

Mraya - Nottingham

Yara - Warrington

Tarboush Express - Loughborough

My Greek Street Food - Eccles

Luke Littler said: “Whether it’s chicken tikka or lamb, there are three steps to a tasty kebab: juicy lean meat, fresh salad, all wrapped up in soft bread. The final check-out and making the perfect kebab is tough, but these restaurants on Deliveroo are doing it right. I can’t see any misses in this list, so it’s over to you to get voting. Game on.”

Will Shu, CEO & Founder at Deliveroo said: “Who better than Luke Littler to reintroduce the award that celebrates a true Deliveroo fan favourite, the kebab. The restaurants in the running are serving kebabs of incredible quality and have built loyal followings in their local communities. We want to recognise those doing it best - so get voting for your favourite restaurants nominated for the award.”

Whilst Luke has had a hand in picking the ten finalists for the Best Kebab, it’s up to the nation to decide the champion. The new kebab category is now open for the public to vote on the 2025 Deliveroo Restaurant Awards website HERE, along with the other 65 categories that recognise the nation’s long-standing love for a takeaway, with everything from ramen and red curries to sushi and salad. Voting closes on 9th May.

Takeaway fans can cast their vote for UK and Ireland’s most loved restaurants in their local area at deliveroorestaurantawards.com until 9th May 11.59 PM. Customers who vote will be automatically entered into a draw to win £150 in Deliveroo credit.

The winners of the Deliveroo 2025 Restaurant Awards will be announced via Deliverooo’s social channels on 28th May 2025.