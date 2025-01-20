Somerset Street Burngreave: Stunned police find wanted man hiding inside bed frame at Sheffield home

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 11:12 BST
Police were stunned to find a wanted man hiding inside a bed frame as they searched a home in Sheffield.

Officers entered the supposedly empty property on Somerset Street, in Burngreave, which they said appeared to have been broken into.

They felt something ‘didn’t seem quite right’ as the lights were on but nobody was home, or so they thought.

Somerset Street, in Burngreave, Sheffield, where officers found a wanted man hiding inside a bed frame when they searched a propertySomerset Street, in Burngreave, Sheffield, where officers found a wanted man hiding inside a bed frame when they searched a property
Somerset Street, in Burngreave, Sheffield, where officers found a wanted man hiding inside a bed frame when they searched a property | Google/National World

“We’ve seen many things over the years, people hiding in every place imaginable ... behind curtains, in the loft, inside cupboards ... you name it,” said the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).

“As we searched the bedroom, we looked under the bed and there was nobody to be seen.

“It was only when we lifted the bed up that we heard a thud inside the bed frame! Surely not!

“After pulling the bed to pieces, we located a male hiding inside the bed frame itself. A commendable effort.

“The male had been wanted for a number of weeks for recall to prison. His afternoon got even worse when we located a quantity of suspected class A drugs on him and further drugs located inside the bedroom.”

Police said the man was arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs, after being found last Friday, January 17, and was returned to prison.

Officers also recovered two knives from the property.

The neighbourhood team said they had made a number of arrestss over the last week and recovered some large quantities of class A drugs.

They urged anyone with information to call Sergeant Ben Hall on 07557254870 or email [email protected], assuring them they could do so ‘in complete confidence’.

