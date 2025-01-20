Sheffield Hallam appoints new Dean of Research, Innovation and Knowledge Exchange

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Hallam University has appointed Professor Sarah Pearson as Dean of Research, Innovation and Knowledge Exchange (RIKE).

Professor Pearson has been at Hallam since 1997 and brings over 25 years’ experience of research leadership to the role.

She has overseen more than 30 projects in social policy research and evaluation and has led major evaluations of public policy across a range of agendas including anti-poverty, community regeneration and support for vulnerable groups.

Prof Pearson is currently Co-Director of the Centre for Collaboration in Community Connectedness, a £10m UK Research and Innovation-funded project led by Sheffield Hallam University which brings together partners from research, community, policy and civil society to develop and scale up successful community leadership approaches.

Professor Sarah Pearson

Prof Pearson has also served as Director of the Social and Economic Research Institute at Hallam and has previously acted as Deputy and Interim Director of the Centre for Regional Economic and Social Research.

Professor Pearson said: “I am delighted to be taking up the role of Dean of RIKE and looking forward to leading us through the next phase of our RIKE strategy implementation, which will continue to reflect our ongoing commitment to sustainable and high-quality research with impact.

“My priority is to ensure that our operationalisation of the RIKE strategy supports our research communities to respond to both the opportunities and challenges that the current context presents.”

On announcing Professor Pearson’s appointment, Professor Liz Mossop, Sheffield Hallam University Vice-Chancellor, said: “I am delighted with the appointment of Professor Sarah Pearson to the Dean of Research, Innovation and Knowledge Exchange role.

"Sarah brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role, having led numerous significant national research projects during her 30-year career.

“I look forward to working with Sarah in further enhancing our reputation as a leading applied research university, developing innovative, practical solutions to some of the biggest economic, social and health challenges facing society today.”

Professor Pearson will officially take up the role on February 1.