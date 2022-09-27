Brewski was founded in Manchester five-and-a-half-years ago and has restaurants in Manchester city centre and Chorlton.

Now the chain, which is famed for its North American comfort food, including Chicago deep dish pies, and describes itself as the ‘home of the mate date’, is expanding to Shefield city centre.

Some of the indulgent dishes which will be on offer at the new Brewski restaurant at West One Plaza on Cavendish Street in Sheffield city centre, which is due to open in late November

It is due to open a new branch at the former OHM bar and restaurant at West One Plaza on Cavendish Street, close to West Street and Devonshire Green.

Its latest venue, set to open in late November, will be a 120 cover restaurant, open from midday to 10.30pm, seven days a week.

When is Brewski opening in Sheffield city centre, what food will it serve and can I apply for a job?

The firm is now recruiting for all positions and has invited any chefs or front of house staff to apply by emailing: [email protected]

Brewski restaurant, which is opening a new Sheffield branch at West One Plaza in Sheffield city centre, serves North American comfort food and describes itself as the home of the 'mate date'

A spokesman for Brewski said: “We serve up comfort food of all varieties, with everything from sauces to desserts made in house. Our menu changes every two months centred around sharing platters, aka ‘the mate date’.

“We noticed we had developed a large following of people from the South Yorkshire area with many visiting our Manchester restaurant and thought we had to open somewhere more convenient for them!”

Brewski’s website describes how the in-house creations range from slider buns to salted caramel snickerdoodle brownie pies, and says they are served to a soundtrack of soul, jazz and funk.

Brewski restaurant, which is opening a new Sheffield branch at West One Plaza in Sheffield city centre, is now recruiting