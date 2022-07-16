Best Chinese takeaways in Sheffield, according to Tripadvisor reviews

Sheffield has no shortage of great restaurants for foodies to enjoy but if you’re fancying a Chinese takeaway this weekend then we’re here to help.

Whether you’re a Chow Mein fan or a sucker for a sweet and sour, there’s something for everyone.

We’ve pulled together five of the best Chinese takeaways in Sheffield based on Tripadvisor reviews.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The best Chinese takeaways in Sheffield according to Tripadvisor.

Sun House Chinese Takeaway

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

267 Fulwood Road, Sheffield, S10 3BD

One reviewer said: “I hope this place gets more recognition soon because it really deserves to! Lovely fresh food that’s always really tasty, friendly service over the phone and in person, very clean and nice inside when you collect - just a great takeaway all round.”

Wok This Way

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

137 Howard Road, Sheffield, S6 3RU

One reviewer said: “Best fried rice anywhere. We have been coming here for 10 years and love it. Wish you did deliveries and we would use you even more.”

These are the 10 best Chinese takeaways in Preston according to TripAdvisor.

New Hing Lung

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

241 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield S7 1FJ

One reviewer said: “Best chinese on Abbeydale Road! Ordered a portion of the duck, the salt and pepper combo box and shredded beef (which is to die for!) The food was boiling hot and made fast, will definitely be returning! :)”

Noodle Doodle Chinese Restaurant

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5.

34 Trippet Lane, Sheffield S1 4EL

One reviewer said: “Excellent food with great service. We went with my mother and father for his 84th birthday. Mum doesn’t like spicy food. However the range and quality of food was excellent. The prawns in the sweet and sour were juicy, the noodles had great flavour and the pak choi just crunched with freshness.”

China Red Restaurant

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5

3-5 Rockingham Gate, Sheffield S1 4JD