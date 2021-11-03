A spokesperson for Boom Battle Bar (BBB) said the venue is set to open in the leisure section of The Moor’s shopping complex, next to The Light cinema in the ‘first quarter of next year’.

‘North of £1 million’ is to be spend on the venue, which will create 40 jobs, combining a ‘premium bar, food offering and an entertainment battleground full of competitive gaming,’ the spokesperson added.

The battleground with consist of five augmented reality darts booths; two axe throwing lanes; beer pong tables; American pool; shuffleboard; indoor ice curling; hammerschlagen;

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boom Battle Bar Sheffield will combine a 'premium bar, food offering and an entertainment battleground full of competitive gaming'

arcades; mini golf; karaoke hubs and the Sheffield site will also premier their newest game battle baseball batting cage, which will be an interactive points scoring experience to bash some balls.

BBB Co-Founder Richard Beese said: “We’re thrilled to announce we are coming to Sheffield with a brand new state-of-the-art site, it’s such an amazing, creative city to be part of.

"We are investing north of £1m into the venue and creating 40 jobs for the local community. We hope to bring the ultimate boom experience to the local community and beyond.

"We couldn’t be more excited for everyone to experience all Boom has to offer – we welcome customers to come together with their mates and dates for a night of friendly competition.”

The 'entertainment battleground' will consist of five augmented reality darts booths.

BBB currently operates a franchise network, with sites in locations including Norwich, Cardiff and Liverpool.

Their Sheffield Boom Bites kitchen, will serve a range of dishes including Boom buffalo chicken wings and cauliflower bites, with flavours suited to all tastes.

Diners will able to feel the heat with their fiery hot flavour or take a subtler approach with raspberry scotch bonnet or traditional barbeque.

Shuffleboard is among the games people will be able to play at Boom Battle Bar Sheffield

As well as a new menu, the Boom bar will be home to a selection of wines, spirits, draught beers and themed cocktails from a ‘ping pong colada’ to a ‘hole in one,’ which will feature a frozen golf ball inside.

A BBB spokesperson said all of the themed cocktails will be ‘beautifully presented and mixed to perfection by the highly skilled Boom bar team’.

BBB craft beer will also be on offer for those who fancy a pint.

Bookings lines will open in late January 2022 and can be made through the website at https://www.boombattlebar.co.uk/sheffield with timeslots available for all games.

Gamers can book to play games including beer pong at Boom Battle Bar via their website from late January 2022

Boom Battle Bar operates a franchise network with sites in Norwich, Cardiff, Liverpool, Swindon, Eastbourne and Wandsworth.

The Bar is set to open in Sheffield in the 'first quarter of next year'

Boom Battle Bar will open next to The Light on The Moor in Sheffield city centre