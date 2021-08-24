Old pictures reveal how The Moor in Sheffield has changed over the years
The Moor in Sheffield is one of the main shopping areas in the city and these then and now pictures show how it has changed over the years.
The most recent image of the Moor shows a fully pedestrianised modern shopping area with stores such as Primark and the long-standing Atkinson’s department store.
Not much has changed in terms of the architecture of the buildings that house the shops, but back in 1966, the majority of the area was a major road.
The street was originally named Sheffield Moor, then in the early nineteenth century was renamed South Street, but was again renamed in order to avoid confusion with a South Street near Hyde Park.
The shops along it were rebuilt in the 1950s following damage in World War II and pedestrianised in 1979, with market stalls now occupying the former roadway.
The picture from 1966 shows cars on the Moor and shops including Robert Brothers Department Store, Rockingham House, British Home Stores and Pauldens.