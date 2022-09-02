News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Players Bar in Sheffield closes and 'goes out with a bang'

Players Bar – a staple for many on a night out down Sheffield’s West Street – has shut down.

By Lee Peace
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 4:45 am

The bar, which has been a fixture in the city centre for 14 years, announced that it was calling last orders for the final time over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Read More

Read More
The 11 Sheffield city centre streets plagued by highest number of crime reports,...

In a series of Facebook posts, the venue described the closure as the ‘end of an era’ and vowed to ‘go out with a bang’ on their final party.

Players Bar.

Most Popular

One post said: “After 14 years we have decided to close our doors! We’ve had an amazing time and some of the best nights with all of you.”

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the now vacant building right in the middle of the city’s bustling hospitality quarter.

SheffieldWest StreetFacebook