Players Bar in Sheffield closes and 'goes out with a bang'
Players Bar – a staple for many on a night out down Sheffield’s West Street – has shut down.
The bar, which has been a fixture in the city centre for 14 years, announced that it was calling last orders for the final time over the August Bank Holiday weekend.
Read More
Read MoreThe 11 Sheffield city centre streets plagued by highest number of crime reports,...
In a series of Facebook posts, the venue described the closure as the ‘end of an era’ and vowed to ‘go out with a bang’ on their final party.
Most Popular
-
1
Shock as Graze Inn and The Eagle pubs on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road announce double closure
-
2
Married At First Sight 2022: who is Sheffield single Richie Dews - how to watch Channel 4 series, full lineup
-
3
Guyshi BBQ and Bar: New Japanese charcoal barbeque restaurant opens it's doors
-
4
Five of the best steakhouses and grills in Sheffield, according to Tripadvisor reviews
-
5
Sheffield's best 'destination pubs' including the Wisewood Inn, Admiral Rodney, Nag's Head and Old Horns Inn
One post said: “After 14 years we have decided to close our doors! We’ve had an amazing time and some of the best nights with all of you.”
It remains to be seen what the future holds for the now vacant building right in the middle of the city’s bustling hospitality quarter.