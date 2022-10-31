The Church House, on St James’ Street, near Sheffield Cathedral, has been named CAMRA Sheffield & District Pub of the Month for November 2022. Following its recognition, fans have called it the ‘best pub in Sheffield’, praising its reputation for showcasing the best local bands, the great atmosphere and the quality of the drinks and service there.

The pub is located in a Grade II-listed building which was built in a gothic revival style on the site of an old vicarage in 1859, according to CAMRA, and past uses include a cookery department, a choir boys school and a home for squatters. Since becoming a pub in 1987, it has had various names including the unforgettable Ferret and Trouserleg, along with Gladstones, the Priory and the Sanctuary, before Star Pubs & Bars bought the pub in 2012 and gave it the name which has stuck ever since.

The Church House has an excellent reputation for live music, hosting regular nights featuring local bands in partnership with Honey Bees Blues club. CAMRA said it normally has four cask ales on tap, including offerings from the breweries Robinsons, Bradfield and Titanic.

The Church House, on St James’ Street, near Sheffield Cathedral, has been named CAMRA Sheffield & District Pub of the Month for November 2022. Pictured is pub manager Andrew Delemere

Announcing the award, CAMRA wrote: “Congratulations to all involved with the Church House including the pub manager Andrew Delemere and his team.”

Responding to the award, the pub thanked everyone who had voted, adding: “And big thanks to everyone that keeps supporting live music.”

Regulars said the recognition was richly deserved, with one person calling it the ‘best place for a drink or night out in Sheffield’ and another describing it as the ‘best pub in Sheffield’. A third wrote: “Best pub in Sheff, best pub Sheff’s had for years for rockers of a certain age…. never had bad night there… but my liver might have different ideas.”

Andrew hails from Dublin, and the pub has a number of nods to his homeland, including a ‘Guinness corner’, decked out with memorabilia, and a Gaelic sign above the door which reads ‘céad míle fáilte’, meaning ‘1,000 welcomes’. It even features a large recording studio upstairs which has been used to house open mic nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad