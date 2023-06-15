Best beers in Sheffield, from Abbeydale Brewery’s Moonshine to Kelham Island Brewery’s Pale Rider
To mark Beer Day Britain, celebrated on June 15, The Star asked Beer Central, which is based at The Moor Market and stocks a huge range of local, national and international beers, to choose nine of the best beers made in Sheffield.
Their choices include Pale Rider, which was saved from extinction when Kelham Island Brewery – the city’s oldest independent brewery – was rescued last year. Bradfield Brewery’s Farmers Blonde and Abbeydale Brewery’s Moonshine are among the other well-known beers to make the list, along with some lesser known tipples from smaller breweries.
Beer Central is a two-time finalist in the SIBA Best UK Independent Craft Beer Retailer of the year awards and in 2018 was named South Yorkshire's best beer shop by Ratebeer and best drinks Retailer in The Star’s Shop Sheffield Awards.
It is run by Deborah Jackson and Sean Clarke, with Joanne, Jordan and ‘occasional special guests’. The team there said: “We're incredibly proud to work in such a beer mad city and this exciting list of nine local beers only scratches the surface. With over 300 beers, ciders and mead, we have something for everyone!”Beer Central is open Monday-Saturday from 8.30am to 5.30pm each day.