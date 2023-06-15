News you can trust since 1887
Best beers in Sheffield, from Abbeydale Brewery’s Moonshine to Kelham Island Brewery’s Pale Rider

Sheffield is bubbling over with great breweries producing some of the world’s finest beers.
By Robert Cumber
Published 15th Jun 2023, 13:40 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 13:40 BST

To mark Beer Day Britain, celebrated on June 15, The Star asked Beer Central, which is based at The Moor Market and stocks a huge range of local, national and international beers, to choose nine of the best beers made in Sheffield.

Their choices include Pale Rider, which was saved from extinction when Kelham Island Brewery – the city’s oldest independent brewery – was rescued last year. Bradfield Brewery’s Farmers Blonde and Abbeydale Brewery’s Moonshine are among the other well-known beers to make the list, along with some lesser known tipples from smaller breweries.

Beer Central is a two-time finalist in the SIBA Best UK Independent Craft Beer Retailer of the year awards and in 2018 was named South Yorkshire's best beer shop by Ratebeer and best drinks Retailer in The Star’s Shop Sheffield Awards.

It is run by Deborah Jackson and Sean Clarke, with Joanne, Jordan and ‘occasional special guests’. The team there said: “We're incredibly proud to work in such a beer mad city and this exciting list of nine local beers only scratches the surface. With over 300 beers, ciders and mead, we have something for everyone!”Beer Central is open Monday-Saturday from 8.30am to 5.30pm each day.

These are some of the best beers in Sheffield, as chosen by Beer Central, based at The Moor Market. Photo: Beer Central

Abbeydale Brewery's Moonshine 4.3% Pale Ale - a Sheffield institution, Moonshine Pale is a classic Yorkshire Pale.

Loxley Brewery's Black Dog 5% Milk Stout - a sweet roast chocolate that remembers the brewery's favourite dog, perfect.

Emmanuales Brewery's Ascension - 5.6% Strawberry Mint Cucumber Saison - summer flavours with a Belgian twist. Anyone for tennis?

