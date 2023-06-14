Sheffield’s thriving beer scene ensures the city has a plentiful supply of fantastic pubs, micro-pubs, tap rooms and bars to enjoy a nice pint in.

And what better time to head to the pub for a quick ale than Beer Day Britain.

Marked on June 15 each year, BDB is an annual day to celebrate the best brews in the land, which is backed by the British Beer and Pub Association, the Society of Independent Brewers, and the Campaign for Real Ale.

The Steel City has a wide array of celebrated breweries such as Attercliffe-based Saint Mars of the Desert and Abbeydale Brewery, which is located in Nether Edge.

And it is also blessed with an embarassment of hostelries in which to enjoy the best beers brewed in Sheffield and beyond.

Here, we share the Sheffield pubs, micro-pubs, tap rooms and bars that have the highest rating on Google reviews. All venues included have at least 100 reviews, with a rating of 4.0 or higher.

1 . Pangolin Craft Beer Bar, 80 Middlewood Rd, Hillsborough, Sheffield S6 4HA The popular Hillsborough craft beer bar has the highest rating on our list, with an impressive 4.9 out of 5 on Google, from 122 reviews. One such review, from lou sampson reads: "Such a nice welcoming place. Plenty of beers/drafts to pick from. Friendly staff. 10/10 will be back." Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2 . The Oxbow, 103 Furnace Ln, Woodhouse, Sheffield, S13 9XD The Oxbow has an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 169 Google reviews. Reviewer, Lisa Thompson-Stuart, said: "Lovely little bar nice beers and friendly staff definitely recommend a visit" Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Heist Brew Co, 107 Neepsend Ln, Neepsend, Sheffield, S3 8AT Located in Neepsend, Heist Brew Co has an impressive 4.7 rating from 647 reviews. Among the reviews is one from Alex Fisher, who said: "Amazing bar, great selection of in-house brewed and guest beers. Beers range from safe easy drinkers to proper delicious out there creations. All staff I have spoken too are welcoming, friendly and extremely knowledgeable." Photo: 3rd party Photo Sales

4 . West Bar Tap, 163 Gibraltar St, Sheffield S3 8UA Located on West Bar, just off Sheffield city centre, the micropub has a rating of 4.7 out of 5, from 341 Google reviews. Mark Terry said: "Fantastic, friendly bar, with a great range of cask and keg beers, and well-stocked fridges." Photo: Google Photo Sales

