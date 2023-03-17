A Sheffield-made IPA has been named as one of the best three beers in the UK.

Abbeydale Brewery’s ‘Black Mass’ black IPA was named ‘Overall Champion of the Bottle/Can Beer Awards’ at the SIBA Independent Beer Awards 2023 – the beer trade association’s national finals – held at Exhibition Centre Liverpool earlier this week.

Alongside Grainstore Brewery’s ‘Nip’, which won ‘Overall Champion of the Cask Beer Awards’, and North Brewing Co’s ‘Triple Fruited Gose - Mango Guava Guava’, which took home ‘Overall Champion of the Keg Beer Awards’, these three beers were highlighted by organisers as ‘officially the best in the UK’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Black Mass (6.6 per cent) took home the ‘Gold Award’ in the ‘Bottle / Can Speciality IPA’ category.

Staff from Abbeydale Brewery with their award.

Brewer Christie Mcintosh, from Abbeydale Brewery, said: “We make this beer just three times a year and it’s a joyous, strong, bitter, fruity dark ale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Winning the National as a black IPA is pretty wild, we won the Speciality IPA which we were really pleased about, but to then go up again and win the Overall Gold is just amazing.”

Meanwhile, Peak District-based Thornbridge Brewery, which runs pubs in Sheffield including The Cricket Inn at Totley, The Hallamshire House at Commonside and The Stag’s Head in Sharrow, took home the ‘Bronze Award' in the in 'Bottle/Can Speciality & Flavoured Beer’ category for ‘Necessary Evil’ (13 per cent).

In addition, Abbeydale Brewery’s Abbeydale Funk Dungeon was nominated in the Best Concept Design category. Thornbridge was also up for for the UK's Best Independent Craft Brewery Webshop, gong. The results for these two categories – which were part of the SIBA Business Awards 2023 – have not yet been sent to The Star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Baxter Sales Director at Abbeydale Brewery. Picture Scott Merrylees

SIBA Competitions Chair Anneli Baxter, congratulated the winners on their huge achievement and said: “The quality of entries into these awards genuinely does go from strength each year, and 2023 was no exception with some superb beers across the Board. To win at the Regional Competitions is tough, to then go on to win your National Category even harder – and to take home the Overall National Gold is almost impossible - being named the best beer in the whole of the UK by an expert panel of judges. Huge congratulations and well done to all of this year’s winners."