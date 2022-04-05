As I looked at my watch, it was 7:23pm, a last minute decision to eat out that evening. I called the restaurant and after a few rings was politely greeted by one of the staff who informed me that it would be no problem at all granting me a table for one in 20-minutes. This was a nice thought but also concerning, what if it was just empty, should I be concerned?

My fears (if there were any) were dispelled upon arrival, after walking inside the comfortably lit venue, feeling that blast of warm air as I entered through the double doors, I was taken almost immediately to my table. Usually when you eat alone you’re thrust into some corner like an unwanted step-child or something (note: I am a step-child in actuality), but not on this occasion. Seated amidst the hustle and bustle of the restaurant I was given a table in the middle of everything. How lovely, tick for All Siam.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All Siam Thai Restaurant is worth a visit.

After ordering my drinks, a large house red that was fruity but comfortably tart and a coke zero, my food order was taken promptly. Giving me ample time to take in my surroundings. All Siam is a simple, endearing and not at all extravagant restaurant. It just feels comfortable from the outset. Whether that’s the team who work at pace without seeming to rush or the pleasant atmosphere as a whole. I felt comfortable before I’d even taken my first sip of that long awaited wine.

The first course was a dish named Talay Phuket, featuring a trio of sea food bites deep fried in a light crispy batter, king prawns, squid and mussels completed the trifecta and tasted rather lovely with the sweet chilli dip. Another tick.

For the main course, I went for the Pla Nung Manow, a steamed sea bass served with a fresh chilli and lime sauce, as well as spring onions, steamed lettuce and coriander. I also opted for the Koaw Ma Proaw, a mild steamed coconut rice that perfectly complemented the delicious sea bass that just flaked with a brush of the fork. The chilli and lime sauce gave a delightful kick without being at all overbearing but as with all spices, your mileage may vary depending on your tolerance levels. For me, however, it was a delicious main course… plentiful and not at all heavy. I ate half of what was served and still had enough for another serving, which I took home.

Finally we have dessert, although the dessert menu is fairly well-populated there doesn’t seem to be much that reaches out and grabs you. Likely you’ll be full from the mains but I opted for the Coconut pancake roll, a curiously green pancake that was filled with a coconut jam made from desiccated coconut, coconut milk and palm oil, served alongside a scoop of ice cream, some squirty cream and some intriguingly arranged chocolate sauce. The stuffed pancake must surely have been steamed, either way it was delicious and if I were to point out any changes it would be that I’d have liked something else alongside the coconut jam in the pancake.

A delightful dish.

Overall, my experience at All Siam was a genuine delight. Three courses, a side and two drinks rounded off at £42.20, but I also added a tip. Service was excellent, I didn’t even mention it as it was so seamless you almost forgot about it actually happening at all. But if I needed anything I was always confident that I would be served pretty much instantaneously.

Is All Siam Thai Restaurant really the best Thai food in Sheffield? Quite possibly, it’s certainly up there, as I said there’s a fine line between confidence and arrog… oh, who am I kidding. It’s confidence well (de)served.

Dessert.

The dessert.

The main.