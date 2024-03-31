Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Sheffield eateries have become the only restaurants in the city to currently hold a zero-star food hygiene rating.

Adnan's Chicken, in West Street, and Chaaye Paani, in Attercliffe Common, are now the only two businesses in Sheffield to hold a zero-start food hygiene rating.

As of March 30, out of all 1,295 of Sheffield's restaurants, cafes and takeaways, only two now hold the lowest grade available - Adnan's Chicken, on West Street, and Chaaye Paani Lunch Box, at the Sycamore Centre on Attercliffe Common.

Adnan's Chicken, which has been on West Street for 25 years, closed in February for a refurbishment that would have come shortly after inspector's visit on January 29.

A report by Yorkshire Live claims a one-star rating was published in February this year and inspectors found "moulded chopping boards", high-risk foods like mayonnaise on display at a temperature above 8C, and writing they “did not see any of the food handlers wash their hands" during their visit to the takeaway.

It is unknown why their rating online now reads as zero-stars in the new report published on March 5.

Chaaye Paani, at a unit at the Sycamore Centre, Attercliffe Common Road, sells a variety of hot and cold drinks, street food and desserts, and is available through online delivery and takeaway services like UberEats and JustEat.

It was inspected on February 1 with its report published on March 8.