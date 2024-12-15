The most popular names for babies born in Sheffield last year have been revealed.

Amelia was the most popular girls' name in 2023, with 22 babies given it.

The most common baby names in Sheffield in 2023 have been revealed to be Muhammed and Amelia. | PA

In 2022 Olivia was the most popular name, which was chosen for 23 babies.

Across England and Wales, Olivia, Amelia and Isla held the top three spots for baby girl names for the second year in a row, with Olivia the top-ranking name since 2016.

Meanwhile, Muhammad was the most popular boy's name in Sheffield, with the name given to 59 babies.

This replaced Muhammad and Noah in 2022, which were tied that year and were chosen for 44 newborns.

The rankings were created using the exact spellings of names given on birth certificates, meaning similar names with different spellings were counted separately.

Three variations of 'Muhammad' made the list of the top 100 baby boys’ names in England and Wales.

Muhammad ranked first with 4,661 boys being given the name, while Mohammed came in 28th with 1,601 and Mohammad came 68th with 835.

The data, published by the Office for National Statistics, also shows Muhammad was the most popular boys’ name in four out of nine regions in England and 63rd most popular in Wales.

New entries into the top 100 baby names include Hazel, Lilah, Autumn, Nevaeh and Raya for girls and Jax, Enzo and Bodhi for boys.

For baby girls, seasonal names were more popular, with Autumn and Summer increasing in popularity, particularly during their respective seasons; both names are in the top 100.

In contrast, in December the names Holly, Robyn and Joseph were more popular.

Pop culture also appeared to play a role in baby names.

Following the summer blockbuster film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, there were an additional 215 baby girls called Margot compared with 2022. The name ranked 44th out of the 100 most popular baby girl names.

There was also an increase in pop music artists’ names in 2023, including Billie, Lana, Miley, and Rihanna for girls, and Kendrick and Elton for boys.

However royal names were less popular in 2023.

George ranked fourth, with 3,494 babies being given the name, down from third with 3,699 a year earlier.

Charlotte ranked 23rd for girls with 1,373, up three places from 2022 – despite being given to fewer newborns.