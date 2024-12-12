Boy who lost legs after horrific abuse now learning to walk after life-changing surgery in Sheffield

A boy who lost both legs following horrific abuse by his birth parents is learning to walk after undergoing life-changing surgery in Sheffield.

Tony Hudgell’s lower limbs were amputated when he was a toddler, following the horrendous abuse he suffered as a tiny baby, and he has relied on crutches to get around since then.

But his devoted adoptive parents, Paula and Mark, were determined to find a surgeon who could help Tony, now aged 10, become more mobile and potentially walk without crutches.

Tony Hudgell, 10, with the team at Sheffield Children's Hospital, where he underwent life-changing surgery. He has donated £30,000 to The Children's Hospital Charity via the Tony Hudgell Foundation, which he co-founded.placeholder image
Tony Hudgell, 10, with the team at Sheffield Children's Hospital, where he underwent life-changing surgery. He has donated £30,000 to The Children's Hospital Charity via the Tony Hudgell Foundation, which he co-founded. | The Children's Hospital Charity

There were only two places in the world where the intricate surgery Tony required could be performed - America, and Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

In March, Tony underwent a five-hour-plus operation at Sheffield Children’s, where the consultant orthopeadic surgeon, Mr James Fernandes, was able to secure his permanently dislocated hip with an absent ball joint, and lengthen the thigh segment - a procedure known as a pelvic support osteotomy, or Illizarov hip reconstruction.

The operation was a success and nine months later Tony, a former Pride of Britain winner, whose story has touched the nation, is making excellent progress.

Tony Hudgell pictured aged five, after raising more than £1m for charity by walking 10 kilometres using his crutches. He is now learning to walk without crutches, after undergoing life-changing surgery at Sheffield Children's Hospital. Photo: PAplaceholder image
Tony Hudgell pictured aged five, after raising more than £1m for charity by walking 10 kilometres using his crutches. He is now learning to walk without crutches, after undergoing life-changing surgery at Sheffield Children's Hospital. Photo: PA | PA

His mum, Paula, who praised Mr Fernandes and his ‘incredible’ team at the hospital, said: “Tony has been given the all clear from his operation back in March to now be able to weight bear on his reconstructed hip and leg.

“Tony has never walked on his stumps, or independently without crutches, but thanks to the life-changing operation by Mr Fernandes, Tony is learning to walk.

“We've had tears of joy that he may get his dream of being able to run and play football one day.

Tony Hudgell pictured in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, where the inspirational youngster was invited to a private tea party. Photo: Buckingham Palace/PA Wireplaceholder image
Tony Hudgell pictured in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, where the inspirational youngster was invited to a private tea party. Photo: Buckingham Palace/PA Wire | Buckingham Palace/PA Wire

“We are so happy, emotional, and proud of this little boy who has so much resilience and determination, and inspires so many.”

Now Tony has donated £30,000 to the Children’s Hospital Charity via the Tony Hudgell Foundation, which he co-founded to help those suffering from similar physical, emotional and psychological struggles to those which he endured as an infant.

Accepting the donation, the Children’s Hospital Charity’s CEO, John Armstrong, said: “Tony is an absolutely extraordinary boy, who has inspired the nation with his determination and positive spirit.

“It’s been a pleasure to meet him and his family, and learn more about the remarkable journey they’ve been on.”

The £30,000 will go to the Paediatric Limb Reconstruction Service (PLRS), where Mr Fernandes works.

