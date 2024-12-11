Unity Trust Bank awards £5,000 Impact Grant to Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust

Unity Trust Bank has awarded a £5,000 grant to South Yorkshire charity, the Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust, as part of the bank’s inaugural Impact Grant programme.

Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust collaborates with the local community to safeguard the environment, protect green spaces and provide engagement programmes to help people connect with nature.

As Unity’s “staff pick”, the charity will receive a grant generated solely by employees’ voluntary contributions.

It is one of six organisations to be awarded £5,000 from Unity’s Impact Grant programme, which was created as part of the bank’s 40th birthday pledge to make £40,000 in charitable donations in 2024.

Following its launch in September, the initiative received 146 entries from socially-minded organisations across the UK. Due to the strength of applications, Unity has awarded £5,000 grants to six organisations rather than three – doubling the bank’s original promise.

Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust’s engagement programmes help to break down physical, social and mental barriers to help local people connect with nature. By 2030, the charity aims to ensure that 30% of the area’s land and water is great for nature; one in four people are taking action for nature; and every resident is within five minutes of nature.

The charity manages 15 nature reserves, ensuring they are accessible to the public and that local wildlife can continue to thrive. At Greno Woods Nature Reserve, an outdoor shelter is used by local school children - many from disadvantaged backgrounds or with special educational needs - for a range of activities including bushcraft and campfires.

Unity’s Impact Grant funding will directly support the refurbishment of two areas of the Greno Woods Outdoor Learning area, and the delivery of a dedicated engagement session for disadvantaged young people in the newly-refurbished shelter.

Alison Gardner, Head of Fundraising and Communications at Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the generous support from Unity Trust Bank, which will enable us to enhance the outdoor shelter and trails at our Greno Woods Nature Reserve. These improvements will make a huge difference, providing a more welcoming and accessible space for children and young people to connect with nature, develop social skills, and enjoy the outdoors.

“This funding ensures we can continue offering transformative experiences to those who need them most. Thank you for helping us move closer to our ambition of ensuring everyone across Sheffield and Rotherham has access to the benefits of nature.”

The five other successful recipients of the Unity Impact Grant are: Bee Wirral, Church of the Martyrs Baby Basics, Compass Disability Services, Cumbria Action for Sustainability, and Harbour Ayrshire.

The Unity Impact Grant initiative is part of the bank’s employee-led ‘Unity & Me’ programme, which was established to empower staff to deliver positive outcomes for employees, communities and the planet.

Wider employee-driven fundraising activities this year have raised £20,500 for 24 good causes across the UK, including organisations that have been chosen directly by staff. The Impact Grant programme takes the total amount of charitable donations raised and donated by Unity to more than £50,500 - exceeding its 40th birthday goal.

Philippa Moors, Head of Charities at Unity Trust Bank, said: “We’re so pleased to award an Impact Grant to the Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust. It’s a privilege to highlight the charity’s important work, which is helping people across South Yorkshire connect with and benefit from the nature on their doorstep. We hope that our grant will help to amplify this activity, ensuring even greater impact can be made for its local community.”

Joshua Meek, Chief Impact Officer at Unity Trust Bank, added: “We are very proud to support Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust as the ‘staff pick’ for the Unity Impact Grants programme. It is a fantastic example of how community wellbeing and nature conservation can benefit both people and planet. We look forward to working with Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust alongside the other successful Grant recipients.”

Following the success of this year’s inaugural Unity Impact Grant, the bank has pledged to more than double the amount of grant funding available next year, as it establishes the scheme as a permanent annual initiative.

For more information about Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust, visit: www.wildsheffield.com

For more information about Unity, visit www.unity.co.uk