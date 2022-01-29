The city centre swimming pool is finally set to reopen to the public on Monday, January 31, more than six months after it closed last July for urgent repairs.

The flumes may be gone but there are plenty of new features for swimmers to enjoy, including a more powerful wave machine, a faster lazy river with new rings, and a fully refurbished baby pool with warmer water for little ones, a mini slide and an interactive sensory wall.

Following its £500,000 refurbishment, the new-look Surf City leisure pool also includes a new disability-friendly pool with a custom-built hoist to lift swimmers in and out of the water.

While it will officially open to the public on Monday, a select group of swimmers were invited in for a sneak preview on Saturday – and they gave it the thumbs-up.

Nasar Meah was there with his daughter Samayah, aged four, who was visiting for the first time, and he told how they were very impressed.

“She’s loving it and we’ll definitely be back. Her favourite bit is the lazy river,” said Nasar, struggling to make himself heard over the shrieks from other excited youngsters echoing around.

Those invited to take the splash over the weekend included members of Park Hill Residents Association, Reach Up Youth, Manor and Castle Development Trust, Darnall Education and Sports Academy (DESA), and Buzz Sheffield.

Ponds Forge is due to host the 2022 British Swimming Championships in April.

1. More powerful wave machine The Surf City leisure swimming pool at Ponds Forge in Sheffield is reopening after a £500,000 refurbishment, having been closed since July 2021. There is now a more powerful wave machine, with six settings Photo: Robert Cumber Photo Sales

2. 'Loving it' The Surf City leisure swimming pool at Ponds Forge in Sheffield is reopening after a £500,000 refurbishment, having been closed since July 2021. Nasar Meah is pictured with his daughter Samayah, aged four, who he said was 'loving it' Photo: Robert Cumber Photo Sales

3. Baby pool The Surf City leisure pool at Ponds Forge in Sheffield is reopening after a £500,000 refurbishment, having been closed since July 2021. The baby pool has been fitted with brand new equipment Photo: Robert Cumber Photo Sales

4. Disability friendly pool The Surf City leisure swimming pool at Ponds Forge in Sheffield is reopening after a £500,000 refurbishment, having been closed since July 2021. The disability friendly pool features a hoist to lift people in and out of the water Photo: Robert Cumber Photo Sales