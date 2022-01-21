Sheffield City Trust, which runs the venue, says is will be running again from Monday, January 31 after work to make changes including a faster flowing lazy river, extra powerful wave machine, an upgraded baby pool and disability-friendly zone with a disabled hoist swimming pool lift.

It will also hold activities including leisure swimming, accessible sessions, social swims, ladies only, Little Swimmers for under five year olds, swimming lessons and new dementia friendly sessions.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ponds Forge staff and lifeguards getting ready for the pool opening, The Sheffield venue has announced the re-opening date

The leisure pool was closed in July 2021 for maintenance work estimated at costing in the region of £500,000

Andrew Snelling, chief executive at Sheffield City Trust said: “We are very pleased to be reopening the new look Surf City with new features and improved disability activities which we took the opportunity to upgrade while essential maintenance work was being carried out.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the residents of Sheffield and surrounding areas back into the leisure pool and bookings will re-open at 12 noon on Wednesday, January 26.”

“These new features and extra sessions will entice more people through our doors complementing our other offerings, like at Hillsborough Leisure Centre, which is part of the trust’s philosophy to ensure that we provide facilities for everyone in our communities across the city.

Ponds Forge staff and lifeguards getting ready for the pool opening, The Sheffield venue has announced the re-opening date