Ponds Forge chosen to host 2022 British Swimming Championships but leisure pool remains shut

The six-day meet will play a key role in the qualification process for May's World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan and is scheduled to take place from April 5 to 10.

“Returning the British Swimming Championships to Ponds Forge is always a great moment as the venue holds so many happy racing memories for many of our athletes of all ages,” said Jack Buckner, CEO of British Swimming.

Ponds Forge has been chosen to host the 2022 British Swimming Championships.

Ponds Forge boasts a 50m Olympic-sized competition pool which will be used for the event, which will also play a part in team selections for the remaining senior and junior international meets in 2022.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, executive member for City Futures: Development, Culture and Regeneration in Sheffield, added: “We are thrilled Sheffield has been selected to host the British Swimming Championships this year.

"Sheffield has a rich and inclusive sporting history with world-class sporting facilities so it is great to see this exciting, elite event taking place in our city which will hopefully inspire swimmers and fans of all ages and abilities.”

Ponds Forge welcomes over 850,000 visitors to Sheffield each year with an event programme that generates more than £10 million annually for the local economy.

While elite facilities at the centre remain open for business, however, its leisure pool has been closed since August while essential repairs – estimated to cost around £500,000 - are carried out.