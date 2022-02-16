Half term: Get on Sheffield Cathedral discovery trail to find animals hiding in the building
There are animals hiding in Sheffield Cathedral – but can you spot them all?
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 5:01 pm
Rufus the Cathedral Mouse knows where they all are and has created a half term discovery trail to help children find them.
Visitors can pick up a copy of Rufus' trail from the friendly volunteers as you enter the building.
The cathedral coffee shop is selling ‘roarsome’ lion cupcakes and snack boxes which include a free soft toy, while stocks last.
Hunt out the cathedral’s animals and beasts on the trail until February 25.