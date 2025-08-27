A Brazilian bar & grill in South Yorkshire is giving away free steaks to the first 100 customers through the doors tomorrow to celebrate the lauch of its new menu.

Estábulo in Regent Street, Barnsley, is celebrating the launch of its new à la carte menu by giving away 100 free flat iron steaks during a one-off lunchtime event on Thursday (August 28).

Between 12pm and 2pm, the first 100 diners can enjoy a sit-down dinner straight from the open flame grill.

The event will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, with service finishing at 2pm so guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spot.

A statement from the restaurant chain, which has branches in Leeds, Wakefield, Aberdeen, and Norwich, reads: “Bringing the vibrant flavours and true spirit of Brazil to Barnsley, Estábulo is known for its authentic rodizio-style experience where quality meats are carved at the table and hospitality is at the heart of every visit.

“With perfectly seasoned steaks and the signature green and red service cards, Estábulo delivers a traditional dining experience rooted in Southern Brazilian culture.”

Sophie Blackburn, operations manager at Estábulo, said: “We’re excited to have just launched our brand-new à la carte menu, and what better way to celebrate than by giving people a taste of it on us.

“This giveaway is our way of inviting the local community to experience a new era of dining at Estábulo during the day. After seeing the success of the giveaway in other locations, we can’t wait to serve delicious free steaks and bring authentic Brazilian hospitality to the people of Barnsley.”