Watch: Video captures moment cops arrest tattooist over 'vile' sex attacks on clients

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 27th Aug 2025, 07:36 BST
This is the moment a tattoo artist who sexually assaulted more than half a dozen of his female customers was arrested.

Ashley Lilleyman, aged 30, carried out the sex attacks while he was tattooing clients at the shop where he worked or at his home studio.

Ashley Lilleyman, aged 30, carried out the sex attacks on clients while he was tattooing them during sessions at the shop where he worked or at homeplaceholder image
Ashley Lilleyman, aged 30, carried out the sex attacks on clients while he was tattooing them during sessions at the shop where he worked or at home | Nottinghamshire Police

Eight women came forward to say they were assaulted between January 2022 and July last year.

A court heard Lilleyman started the tattoos before groping his victims – either at the tattoo parlour in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire or at his home studio.

One woman who came in for a stomach tattoo changed her mind mid-session because of his behaviour and asked that it be inked on her arm instead in a bid to stop his unwanted advances.

Body-cam footage captured Lilleyman being arrested outside his place of work where he pleads ignorance and asks: "What's happening pal?"

When told he is being arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, he replies: "You're joking."

Lilleyman, of Chesterfield, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty to 14 separate counts of sexual assault.

On Friday (August 22), he was jailed for six years and four months at Nottingham Crown Court.

He was also told that, due to him being a "dangerous offender", he will serve three years on extended licence when he's released.

Lilleyman was also made subject of a sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order preventing him from contacting any of his victims for 10 years.

Speaking after Lilleyman was jailed, Detective Constable Mary Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said Lilleyman’s offending was ‘vile’.

"Seemingly without any care for the trauma he was causing, he repeatedly abused his position to assault his clients while they were in a vulnerable position – all for his own sexual gratification,” he added.

Related topics:Courts
