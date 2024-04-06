Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cambridge Street Collective, located on the corner of Cambridge Street and Wellington Street, will be around 20,000 sqft.

Also referred to as the H3 Block, the site aims to have 24 independent food partners and is licensed to be open until midnight.

Sheffield City Council aims to make the site a cultural hub for the city.

El Chappo Mexican street food kitchen was one of the first vendors at Sheffield's Cambridge Street Collective food hall, opening this May, to be announced. It is run by Liam Chappelow. Photo: Cambridge Street Collective

“Where Sheffield’s best sights, sounds and flavours all come together under one roof – attracting families, workers, students, residents, shoppers and tourists,” it describes the new food hall.

Cambridge Street Collective is the new and most ambitious project of Matt Bigland, founder and CEO of the Blend Family.

The Blend Family are also behind three other major food halls in the north of England, Kelham Island’s Cutlery Works, Manchester’s Kargo and Liverpool’s GPO.

Matt Bowker, owner of a Sheffield-based architectural and planning consultancy, has previously worked with the Blend Family and supports the plans.

The giant new Cambridge Street Collective food hall in Sheffield city centre is due to open this May

He told The Star: “The whole direction of city centres is changing. It’s a great thing for Sheffield, it’s going to drive footfall and bring more people into the city centre.”

The site is part of Sheffield’s £480m Heart of the City II scheme, a huge development plan by Sheffield City Council including shops, offices, restaurants, bars and homes.

Cambridge Street Collective initially planned to open in February 2023.

Liam Chappelow, owner of El Chappo, one of the initial food partners to be announced told The Star: “I am excited to build the team and brand to come out with new and exciting dishes.”

The 27-year-old served for five years in the RAF before leaving last April to pursue his Mexican street food career.

Cambridge Street Collective is releasing its food partners every two days via reveals on the official Cambridge_Street_Collective Instagram page.