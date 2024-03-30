Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A huge new food hall opening soon in Sheffield city centre is seeking permission to open until 1am throughout the week.

Cambridge Street Collective is due to open at the end of May, beside the old John Lewis store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridge Street Collective's giant new food hall in Sheffield city centre is due to open this May

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will have 20 kitchens serving dishes from around the world, four bars and rooftop terraces.

A licensing application for the venue has now been submitted by The Food Hall Company – CSC LTD. It is seeking permission to open from 8am-1am Sunday to Saturday. As well as the kitchens and bars, other attractions at the new food hall will include a cookery school, a games room and a children's play area. There will be space for 1,200 diners.

Blend Kitchen, which will run the venue, has announced plans for lunch deals, happy hour offers and a bottomless brunch.