Cambridge Street Collective: Huge new food hall in Sheffield city centre applies for 1am opening
and live on Freeview channel 276
A huge new food hall opening soon in Sheffield city centre is seeking permission to open until 1am throughout the week.
Cambridge Street Collective is due to open at the end of May, beside the old John Lewis store.
A licensing application for the venue has now been submitted by The Food Hall Company – CSC LTD. It is seeking permission to open from 8am-1am Sunday to Saturday. As well as the kitchens and bars, other attractions at the new food hall will include a cookery school, a games room and a children's play area. There will be space for 1,200 diners.
Blend Kitchen, which will run the venue, has announced plans for lunch deals, happy hour offers and a bottomless brunch.
The food vendors are being gradually announced on Instagram in the run-up to the opening, with Thai, Mexican and West African cuisine on the menu so far, along with burgers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.