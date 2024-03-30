Cambridge Street Collective: Huge new food hall in Sheffield city centre applies for 1am opening

The new venue, opposite the old John Lewis store, is due to open in late May
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 30th Mar 2024, 06:02 GMT
A huge new food hall opening soon in Sheffield city centre is seeking permission to open until 1am throughout the week.

Cambridge Street Collective is due to open at the end of May, beside the old John Lewis store.

Cambridge Street Collective's giant new food hall in Sheffield city centre is due to open this May
Cambridge Street Collective's giant new food hall in Sheffield city centre is due to open this May
It will have 20 kitchens serving dishes from around the world, four bars and rooftop terraces.

A licensing application for the venue has now been submitted by The Food Hall Company – CSC LTD. It is seeking permission to open from 8am-1am Sunday to Saturday. As well as the kitchens and bars, other attractions at the new food hall will include a cookery school, a games room and a children's play area. There will be space for 1,200 diners.

Blend Kitchen, which will run the venue, has announced plans for lunch deals, happy hour offers and a bottomless brunch.

The food vendors are being gradually announced on Instagram in the run-up to the opening, with Thai, Mexican and West African cuisine on the menu so far, along with burgers.

