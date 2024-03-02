News you can trust since 1887
Burrito Y Mas: We tried the food at South American takeaway's brand new restaurant in Sheffield suburb

Burrito Y Mas has earned a good reputation for its city centre takeaway, and their new restaurant offers a more extensive menu.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
After learning my favourite city centre burrito place had opened a sit-down restaurant in a Sheffield suburb, I was excited to make a visit. 

One of the benefits of having an office in the city centre is that there are a wealth of options if you feel like treating yourself to an upgrade to your pack-up from home.

Along with Humpit on Leopold Street, my treat lunch of choice has long been Burrito Y Mas in Orchard Square because the offering is good value; and is also packed full of delicious, fresh ingredients. 

We tried the food at new restaurant, Burrito Y Mas in the Broomhill area of SheffieldWe tried the food at new restaurant, Burrito Y Mas in the Broomhill area of Sheffield
The business is owned by Hector Hernandez, who has teamed up with business partner Bryan Pulls to open a Burrito Y Mas restaurant in Broomhill, situated on the corner of Witham Road and Newbould Lane in the popular suburb.

Their restaurant opened its doors in January, and I was intrigued to see what the duo’s extended menu, packed full of authentic South American dishes, would be like. 

Inside the restaurant Inside the restaurant
While there are numerous Sheffield restaurants and eateries who successfully bring the flavours of Mexico to the Steel City, Burrito Y Mas has taken inspiration from across South America to produce a more varied menu. 

My dining companion and I visited on a chilly, Wednesday evening, keen to sample some of those dishes.

The food is good value, helping your dining budget to stretch further; and among the dishes we sampled was a Campo arepas, filled with black beans, plantain, avocado and cheese. 

The Campo arepasThe Campo arepas
Arepas are a Venezuelan dish, centred around a crispy white corn cake, which can be eaten plain or stuffed full of ingredients. 

The Campo arepas offered by Burrito Y Mas fall very much into the latter camp, and the resulting product is scrumptious and with a rich array of flavours. 

Plantain isn’t something I’ve eaten a lot, and the flavour combinations present in the Campo arepas, meant it initially tasted like something close to a roast potato when it first arrived on the palate, with a sweet aftertaste that helps to give it an interesting kick. 

We also sampled a Del Campo cachapas, another Venezuelan dish which is similar to an arepas, but comes with a savoury corn pancake. 

Del Campo cachapasDel Campo cachapas
It also had black beans, plantain, avocado and cheese, but the savoury pancake, and the way you consume it with a knife and fork, meant the taste experience was more akin to eating a fritatta.

The loaded nachosThe loaded nachos
Burrito Y Mas also offers Mexican dishes, and we sampled their loaded nachos, which came with sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, salsa and cheese, and were very tasty. 

The beef burritoThe beef burrito
My dining companion also tried their beef burrito, which he described as being comforting - and filling - with jalapeños, fresh salad leaves, seasoned rice, beans and delicious slow-cooked beef. It’s a dish which is apparently popular as a takeaway option.

Our full stomachs meant we were unable to try more of the dishes, but I am looking to ticking more of the menu off on my next visit. 

The restaurant was a little quiet, which isn’t surprising given the time of year and how new the restaurant is, but the atmosphere was still very pleasant, with Spanish music playing softly in the background. 

The service was great, too. 

Bryan tells me that they hope for Burrito Y Mas to become a South American hub, with Spanish classes and ‘Cuban Dominican Spirit’ dance classes on offer at the venue. 

The eatery is also set to introduce a breakfast offering from next week (week commencing March 4, 2024).

The bill came to £35.85, which I think is pretty good value, given the number of dishes we tried.

Overall we had a very pleasant time, and I would definitely recommend giving the Burrito Y Mas restaurant a try, your taste buds - and your wallet - will thank you. 