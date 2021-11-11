What is Spotify Wrapped?

Spotify Wrapped is a deep dive into the artists, songs and podcasts that defined your year.

It’s made up of a series of personalised animated graphics that show Spotify users the tunes that have helped them through their happiest and lowest moments.

At the end of the animation sequence, users are presented with easily shareable and brightly coloured graphics that allow them to share their music taste with friends and family on social media channels.

Ultimately, it’s a marketing campaign that generates lots of free exposure for Spotify, but its success rests on the fact that we all want to have our music taste peer-reviewed as ‘cool’ and have ‘FOMO’ (fear of missing out).

By sharing your ‘Wrapped’ on social media you can strengthen existing social relationships, bond with other social media users who have the same music taste as you, and even get recognition directly from the artists who have made it into your ‘most listened to’.

When will Spotify Wrapped 2021 be released?

The music streaming service’s website is urging customers to ‘get ready for 2021 Wrapped’, but does not advertise a set date for the campaign launch.

In 2020, the advertising campaign was released on December 2.

The year before, music fans got access to their stats on December 5.

That means it’s likely to be at the beginning of December that music fans get their hands on their listening data.

Why is Spotify Wrapped so popular?

As some of the social posts surrounding Spotify Wrapped 2020 show, users use their data to interact with their favourite artists on social media and evaluate how their music tastes have changed over the year period.They also use the graphics as a tongue-in-cheek way to reflect on any life events that may have altered their listening habits, with breakups often pushing empowering anthems or sad tunes higher up the rankings.

In the build up to the release of Spotify Wrapped 2021, the streaming behemoth is encouraging listener’s to revisit their 2020 playlist.

One Twitter user said: “I’m listening to my 2020 Spotify wrapped playlist and reflecting on how terribly sad I was and how much better my life is now.”

How can you listen to your Spotify Wrapped from 2020?

Spotify creates a bespoke playlist where they can revisit their ‘Wrapped’ playlist from a previous year.

To find it, navigate to your Spotify library and search ‘Your Top Songs 2020’ in the library search bar.

How can you listen to your Spotify Wrapped from previous years?

Just add the year that you want to search for after ‘Your Top Songs’ while in your personal library.

The Spotify Wrapped campaign started in 2017 as a successor to the ‘Year in Music’ campaign, so you won’t be able to see results from any years prior to this date.

How long has Spotify Wrapped been around?

The Year in Music campaign began in 2015, and was a list of the biggest songs of the year and also a user's top 100 songs.