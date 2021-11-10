We’ve compiled a list of all the places you can meet and greet St Nicholas and his festive friends ahead of Christmas Day - make sure you book early to avoid ending up on your child’s naughty list this year!

Christmas winter wonderland at Meadowhall

There are lots of opportunities for kids to meet and greet Father Christmas and friends this year in Sheffield, from Santa's grotto at the Christmas market to a lunchtime feast at the Crowne Plaza Victoria hotel.

Look out for a magical snow flurry, with Meadowhall planning to make it snow for 10 minutes every day at 4.30pm outside in the Oasis Courtyard. Or meet fun festive friends – including Mrs Claus, The Grinch, a festive Unicorn or Giant Gingerbread Men – who will be spreading Christmas cheer, causing mischief and giving a warm welcome to visitors throughout weekends in December and the week before Christmas.

With Christmas baubles, Angel wings, Santa’s sleigh and a giant snow globe, there will also be plenty of opportunities to pose for that perfect festive selfie.

Find out more at www.meadowhall.co.uk/christmas/day-out

One Upon A Wentworth Christmas at Wentworth Woodhouse

Kids can embark on an immersive quest through the fairy kingdom at Wentworth Woodhouse to become the heroes of their own legendary Winter story and restore the magic of Christmas after Father Christmas was kidnapped.

This magical walk-through theatrical experience through a historic Grade 1* listed building takes place from December 18 - 24, with various times available through the website. Tickets are £16.50, with free entry for infants under age two.

Audiences start the journey with a tale of how the wicked Snow Queen has kidnapped Father Christmas and outlawed the celebrations. Visitors will then embark on an immersive quest through the fairy kingdom to become the heroes of their own legendary Winter story and restore the magic of Christmas! This epic journey ends with a chance to meet Father Christmas and create a magic wish.

Find out more at wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk

Breakfast with Santa at The Admiral Rodney

Get your kids excited for the festive season with a variety of meet-and-greet Santa events, including Christmas winter wonderland at Meadowhall (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The Admiral Rodney, Loxley Road, is offering the chance for kids to have breakfast with Santa. Not only do your little ones get to meet and greet the king of Christmas himself, they also get a gift!

Tickets include breakfast and a drink, and cost £10 for adults and £12.50 for children. Call in and speak to a member of the team to purchase your tickets.

Call The Admiral Rodney on: 0114 233 6121

Christmas Sunday Lunch with Santa at the Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Sheffield

The hotel is hosting a festive carvery from 12pm with Christmas novelties on Sunday December 5, 12 and 29.

Relax with your family and enjoy a special visit to Santa's grotto with a gift for all children 11 years and under.

The festive feast costs £19.95 for adults, £9.95 for children 11 years and under, and those under three dine free with every full paying adult.

Find out more cpsheffield.co.uk/christmas-sunday-lunch-with-santa/

Sheffield Christmas Market

The beloved Sheffield Christmas Market in the city centre will open on Monday, November 15 and will run until Christmas Eve.

Kids can visit Santa at the Grotto, and view the city from the sky on the iconic big wheel, while adults can enjoy a treat from over 50 log cabins and stalls, offering a range of festive items like clothing and house decorations, as well as plenty of places selling food and drink.