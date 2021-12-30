We’ve got you covered with 9 ideas here for Sheffield places to try that are either offering a special menu or their regular weekend fare. Some are offering brunch as well. It goes without saying at the minute that you’ll almost certainly need to book a table.
1. Admirable Admiral
Loxley watering hole the Admiral Rodney on Loxley Road, Sheffield is open on New Year's Day and serving its brunch and all-day menus. it's also a great spot if you fancy a stroll in the lovely surrounding countryside (it's dog friendly).
2. Princely offering
The Prince of Wales on Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield is offering a set three-course menu for New Year's Day lunch or dinner, starting at £26.95 per person.
3. Mossbrook meal offer
Country pub the Mossbrook Inn in Eckington, Sheffield has a similar offer to its stablemate the Prince of Wales, but the three-course set menu is £24.95 here.
4. Cricket Inn brunch
If you fancy brunch, not lunch, the Cricket Inn at Totley, Sheffield is offering a special menu from 10am-noon. It features veggie or full English breakfast, American pancakes, a smoked salmon bagel stack, eggs Benedict or roast avocado on toast.
