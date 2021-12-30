Sheffield pubs open on New Year's Day for lunch

New Year's Day: 9 ideas for a Sheffield pub lunch to start 2022 off right

So somehow you’ve managed to celebrate New Year’s Eve in these strange days and you fancy a restorative pub lunch on New Year’s Day – but where to head for?

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 10:30 am

We’ve got you covered with 9 ideas here for Sheffield places to try that are either offering a special menu or their regular weekend fare. Some are offering brunch as well. It goes without saying at the minute that you’ll almost certainly need to book a table.

1. Admirable Admiral

Loxley watering hole the Admiral Rodney on Loxley Road, Sheffield is open on New Year's Day and serving its brunch and all-day menus. it's also a great spot if you fancy a stroll in the lovely surrounding countryside (it's dog friendly).

2. Princely offering

The Prince of Wales on Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield is offering a set three-course menu for New Year's Day lunch or dinner, starting at £26.95 per person.

3. Mossbrook meal offer

Country pub the Mossbrook Inn in Eckington, Sheffield has a similar offer to its stablemate the Prince of Wales, but the three-course set menu is £24.95 here.

4. Cricket Inn brunch

If you fancy brunch, not lunch, the Cricket Inn at Totley, Sheffield is offering a special menu from 10am-noon. It features veggie or full English breakfast, American pancakes, a smoked salmon bagel stack, eggs Benedict or roast avocado on toast.

