In 2019, the festive lorry visited 19 locations from London to Leeds - but snubbed Sheffield.

But good news – the company has now confirmed that it will be coming to Sheffield this year.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coca-Christmas truck last came to Sheffield in 2018, when it stopped off at Fox Valley for two days. But will it come to Sheffield again this year? (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

When is the Coca-Cola Christmas truck coming to Sheffield and where will it be?

The iconic Coca-Cola truck will be visiting Fox Valley shopping centre in Stocksbridge on Thursday, December 2.

The truck will be at the shopping centre from 11am to 8pm.

The centre will also be hosting all-day Christmas Markets, live music in a festive tipi and bandstand, food and drink stalls and retailers will be staying open late.

The 2019 Coca-Cola truck tour stopped in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Taunton, Newcastle, Leeds, Bristol, Portsmouth, Gainsborough, Manchester, London, Dudley and Liverpool - but not Sheffield. (Photo by Mark Renders/Getty Images)

There will be a whole host of food and drink stalls including Greedy Greek Deli, Project Doughnut, Hepy’s Hog Roast and Gin Muddlers for the grown-ups, plus many more.

Where will the Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour visit in 2021?

The route has not yet been fully confirmed, however the soft drink company has dropped clues about the 2021 Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour on its social media channels.

Typically, the company usually announces the tour in the middle of November – but this year it has decided not to reveal its locations too far in advance so as not to ‘spoil the surprise’.

Often regarded as the start of the festive period, the Coca-Cola Christmas advert 'Holidays are Coming' is a sign that December is just around the corner. (Photo by Mark Renders/Getty Images)

So far, it has visited Glasgow, Gateshead and Leeds, and has confimed it will be visiting the Xscape centre in Castleford on Wednesday, December 1 - but has not announced any more dates or locations.

Fans have been getting itchy feet about the announcement and are eager to know where it will be visiting.

One Twitter user said: “Are holidays and also more important the truck coming this year?”

The company replied: “Our lips are sealed, Matty.”

However, the company is posting updates on its official social media channels.

When was the last Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour?

In 2019, the Coca-Cola Christmas truck visited 20 stops across the UK delivering free drink samples of the popular beverage invented by Dr John S Pemberton in 1886 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The company also gave customers a chance to buy personalised glass Coca-Cola bottles.

The lorry stopped at Sainsbury’s and Asda supermarkets and shopping centres across the UK, but did not stop in Sheffield.

The 2019 tour stopped in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Taunton, Newcastle, Leeds, Bristol, Portsmouth, Gainsborough, Manchester, London, Dudley and Liverpool.

When did the Coca-Cola truck last come to Sheffield?

The Coca-Cola truck stopped off at Fox Valley on Saturday, November 17 and Sunday, November 18 in 2018.

There was also a market, with lots of street food stalls, live entertainment and festive fairground rides.

Will Coca-Cola be partnering with Crisis again this year?

In 2019, the brand partnered with Crisis - the national charity for homelessness.

As part of the partnership, Coca-Cola pledged to donate 10p for each can recycled by visitors at the truck tour.

It is not yet known whether the brand will be committing to a similar pledge on the truck tour this year, but continues to promote recycling on its social media channels.

What is the Coca-Cola truck and why is it famous?

The Coca-Cola truck emerged from the drinks company’s festive ‘Holidays are Coming’ advert, which first hit screens in 1995 - making this the sixteenth year of their festive campaign.

Often regarded as the start of the festive period, the Coca-Cola Christmas advert is a sign that December is just around the corner.