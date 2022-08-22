Sheffield city centre: ‘Climbing boulder’ installed near Rockingham Street, Wellington Street, Carver Street
This is the latest landmark in Sheffield city centre – installed today as part of a major transformation scheme.
The purpose-built boulder within a new public space called Pounds Park was dropped in place today and is intended to help celebrate Sheffield’s connection to the Peak District.
Read More
The ‘Heart of the City’ scheme is set to provide a safe and accessible space that adds distinctive character and escapism to the city’s busy urban environment.
The large rock, designed and made by specialist firm Rockworks, weighs six tonnes and stands at three metres tall.
The boulder is designed to include multiple natural-looking hand and footholds, and be suitable for all abilities.
It aims to encourage any would-be climbers to have a go at one of the region’s most popular outdoor activities.
Pound’s Park Sheffield
Councillor Mazher Iqbal, co-chair of transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said: “I’m delighted to see the climbing boulder successfully installed in Pound’s Park. Heart of the City is taking the creation of new public spaces to a whole new level.
“We are looking to build on our reputation as The Outdoor City, promote physical and mental wellbeing, and celebrate what makes us special as a place.”
Pound’s Park is named after Sheffield’s first chief fire officer Superintendent John Charles Pound, and will be located on the former fire station site between Rockingham Street, Wellington Street, and Carver Street.
Tony Shaw, managing director at Henry Boot Construction, said: “We were excited to have the chance to be involved in such an interesting installation. It’s not every day that the team gets to work with a giant boulder.
“Pound’s Park will be a brilliant new public space for Sheffield and, as a local business, it’s a privilege to be involved in the project.”
Seen as a key piece of the council’s Heart of the City programme, Pound’s Park is being funded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority through the Government’s Getting Building Fund.
The park is expected to be completed towards the end of 2022.
Sheffield has had close links to the Peak District, right back to its inception as a national park, with Sheffield campaigner Ethel Haythornethwaite playing a major role in the 1940s and 1950s.