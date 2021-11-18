December 25 needn’t always be a date to spend stuck in the kitchen, though, as many restaurants and pubs are open for the big occasion. Here are nine of this year's best Christmas Day menus in Sheffield. You need to pre-book, of course, and pre-pay in most cases.
1. Aston Hall Hotel, Aston
The Aston Hall Hotel in Aston, near Sheffield has a five-course menu that starts with mulled wine on arrival. It costs £75 per adult and £45 per child and under-twos eat free. Adults can upgrade for six courses with a Kir Royale on arrival and wine pairings for each course. They also have special events starting on Christmas Eve, through to New Year's Day.
2. Silversmiths, Arundel Street, city centre
Silversmiths on Arundel Street, Sheffield is open for two lunchtime sittings on Christmas Day, offering a four-course meal for £55 with a glass of Prosecco on arrival. There are vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.
3. The Old Vicarage, Ridgeway
Chef Tessa Bramley's renowned restaurant The Old Vicarage at Ridgeway, Sheffield is closed from Christmas Day, reopening for dinner on January 7, but you can enjoy a very special Christmas Eve set menu dinner for an equally special £150 per person. The seven sumptuous courses include seared scallops and lowland Scottish roe deer and every dish is matched by a special wine.
4. Browns, St Paul's Place
Browns in St Paul's Place, Sheffield might be a chain but it is open on Christmas Day, with a 'five-course, indulgent' set menu from £85. Book by December 1. There's also a gluten-free version and they have menus for Boxing Day and New Year's Eve.
