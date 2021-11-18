The five-course Christmas Day menu at The Florentine on Tapton Park Road, Sheffield runs to £75 per adult. That includes a glass of Champagne on arrival and the menu caters for vegetarians and vegans, too. Children aged 7 to 12 can enjoy half portions for £30 and the three-course infant menu for £17.95 is a nice touch. They are also serving Boxing Day and New Year's Eve menus.

Christmas dinner 2021 Sheffield: 9 of the best places to eat out including The York, Whitley Hall and Kashmiri Aroma

A home-cooked Christmas dinner for all the family is a not inconsiderable challenge – a feat of culinary expertise and timing.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 2:06 pm

December 25 needn’t always be a date to spend stuck in the kitchen, though, as many restaurants and pubs are open for the big occasion. Here are nine of this year's best Christmas Day menus in Sheffield. You need to pre-book, of course, and pre-pay in most cases.

1. Aston Hall Hotel, Aston

The Aston Hall Hotel in Aston, near Sheffield has a five-course menu that starts with mulled wine on arrival. It costs £75 per adult and £45 per child and under-twos eat free. Adults can upgrade for six courses with a Kir Royale on arrival and wine pairings for each course. They also have special events starting on Christmas Eve, through to New Year's Day.

2. Silversmiths, Arundel Street, city centre

Silversmiths on Arundel Street, Sheffield is open for two lunchtime sittings on Christmas Day, offering a four-course meal for £55 with a glass of Prosecco on arrival. There are vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

3. The Old Vicarage, Ridgeway

Chef Tessa Bramley's renowned restaurant The Old Vicarage at Ridgeway, Sheffield is closed from Christmas Day, reopening for dinner on January 7, but you can enjoy a very special Christmas Eve set menu dinner for an equally special £150 per person. The seven sumptuous courses include seared scallops and lowland Scottish roe deer and every dish is matched by a special wine.

4. Browns, St Paul's Place

Browns in St Paul's Place, Sheffield might be a chain but it is open on Christmas Day, with a 'five-course, indulgent' set menu from £85. Book by December 1. There's also a gluten-free version and they have menus for Boxing Day and New Year's Eve.

