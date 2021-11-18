1. Aston Hall Hotel, Aston

The Aston Hall Hotel in Aston, near Sheffield has a five-course menu that starts with mulled wine on arrival. It costs £75 per adult and £45 per child and under-twos eat free. Adults can upgrade for six courses with a Kir Royale on arrival and wine pairings for each course. They also have special events starting on Christmas Eve, through to New Year's Day.

Photo: Chris Etchells