Can you spot your children in these Sheffield nativity photos from the late 90s and early noughties?

Angels with their tinsel halos and shepherds with tea towels on their heads will bring a smile to anyone’s face as they watch their little one perform for the first time.
We have dug out some pictures going back to 1997 for a walk down memory lane.
Who do you recognise? How much has everyone changed?
Want more Sheffield retro? Christmas lights switch on events from years gone by
A message from the Editor:
Thank you to all who support local journalism with a digital or print subscription to The Star. The events of 2020 mean trusted, local journalism is more reliant than ever on your support. We couldn't do it without you. Subscribe here www.thestar.co.uk/subscriptions so we can keep campaigning on your behalf. Stay safe.
1. St Marie's RC School
Pictured at St Maries RC School, Fulwood Road, Sheffield, where the cast of the school's Christmas Nativity show are seen on stage in 1997
Photo: Waistell
2. Christchuch congregation
Members from Christchuch, Stannington, re-enacted the nativity with a nativity tour of the village complete with real animals. in 1998 The Baines family take the sheep to the crown and glove car park. They are left to right Jackie Baines , 14 year old Jessica and 12 year old Josie.
Photo: Andrew Partridge
3. Nativity tour
Members from Christchuch, Stannington, re-enacted the nativity with a nativity tour of the village complete with real animals in 1998. This shows Mary and Joseph tending to baby Jesus in the barn scene in the car park of the Crown and Glove public house.
Photo: Andrew Partridge
4. Manor Lodge
Manor Lodge nurture unit pupils staged their last nativity before the unit closed down in 1999. The nativity was held at the Salvation Army Hall, Duke Street, Sheffield. One of the shepherds greeted Mary and Joseph played by , Zachary O'Brian, 4 and 5 year old Shabina Hussain.
Photo: Andrew Partridge