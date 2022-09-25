It has been announced that the annual Christmas market at Chatsworth will run from November 5 – 23, where a range of Nordic gifts, decorations and tasty treats will be on sale in the grounds of the stately home.

The festive experience continues outside with an illuminated walk around the garden with Nordic inspired lights.

Christmas at Chatsworth is set to be popular again this year

Taking inspiration from Arctic and Nordic spell-binding traditions, celebrating the beauty of nature at wintertime, visitors to Chatsworth will be taken on an enchanting journey into the forests and folklore of the frozen far north during their Christmas visits.

The Christmas at Chatsworth adverts read: “This Christmas, step inside Chatsworth House and be magically transported to the mystical frozen realms of the far north.

“A Nordic Christmas at Chatsworth brings to life the Christmas legends, folklore and traditions of the Arctic and Nordic regions in a series of immersive roomscapes. Intricately sculpted ice walls, giant woodland hideaways, sparkling pine forests, candlelight, lanterns and traditional Nordic Christmas decorations crafted from wood and foliage evoke the sights, sounds and scents of the natural world at wintertime.

“Step into scenes straight from the pages of famous Nordic fairy tales; the White Bear, the Little Fir Tree, the Snowdrop and the Teapot. Collect postcards on your journey, each featuring popular tales from Nordic children’s authors, including Hans Christian-Andersen, alongside photographs of items from the Devonshire Collections.”