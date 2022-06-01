Chatsworth named as one of the UK’s most Instagram-worthy days out

Following the results of a recent poll that revealed that three in ten Brits have been inspired to visit places after seeing photos on Instagram and other social platforms, UK train operator Grand Central looked into the most and photo-worthy places to head to on home soil.

They started by asking the nation for their picture-perfect day trip recommendations, and then used a combination of social media check-in and ‘tagged’ data to see which of these have been the most popular.

Thanks to its 576,613 Facebook check-ins and 125,000 tags on Instagram using the hashtag #ChatsworthHouse, Chatsworth claimed a place within the top 20 picture-perfect days out.

Chatsworth House stands as not just one of the most important stately homes in Britain, but the world beyond as well. Construction on the palace began in 1553, with its first residents being Bess of Hardwick and George Talbot, Earl of Shrewsbury. During this time, the captive Mary Queen of Scots was brought to the house on several occasions. Today, it's open to tourism, following a huge restoration from 2011 to 2012.

However, despite the UK boasting lots of beautiful countryside and coastal scenery, it was London’s Tower Bridge that claimed the crown for the most Instagram-worthy attraction, with a staggering 3.2 million Facebook check-ins and 2.5 million Instagram photos using the hashtag #TowerBridge.

Other locations that should be high on the list of outing ideas for those keen to take an enviable photograph include London’s Natural History Museum (1.9 million Facebook check-ins), the Shard (1.3 million), and the infamous Stone Henge in Wiltshire (1.2 million).

Chatsworth was placed at number six with York Minster at number nine.

Another attraction in our region was Whitby Abbey which came in at number 17.

Whilst they didn’t make it into the top 20, places such as the historic Waterstones building in Bradford, Steely Pier in Hartlepool, Castle Eden Dene in Durham, and the Cow and Calf rocks in Ilkley, West Yorkshire were also recommended as Insta-worthy places to add to your bucket list.

While social media plays a key role in where people would most like to go, a big defining factor is the overall price of entry, with more than half (53%) stating this would influence their decision on where to go.

Brits are happy to spend on average of £31.71 per person on entry fees to attractions and places of interest, however, the majority of (54%) would prefer to pay £25 or less per head on the cost of entry.

More than a quarter (27%) said that places that are free to visit are a big draw when planning UK based day trips, an aspect likely to be considered more widely in the coming months due to the rising cost of living.

The abbey situated in the coastal town which inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 5,646 reviews.

Other factors that impact which attractions the nation visits include whether it can easily be reached by car or public transport (43%), the number of positive reviews it has online (41%), recommendations from family or friends (35%), and whether free parking is available (34%).

For one in ten (10%), place that are lesser known are particularly appealing, as they seek to avoid the crowds.

Locations already explored by many UK adults (according to the survey) included London Kings Cross Station (56%), the nearby Natural History Museum (48%), the historic York Minster (39%), Brighton Pier (38%), Stonehenge, and Lake Ullswater in Cumbria (both 30%).

Despite being named one of the UK’s Seven Natural Wonders in 2021, just five per cent of those we polled have visited the Giants Causeway in Northern Ireland. However, a quarter shared they would love to visit this beautiful UNESCO world heritage site at some point soon.

Other places that were recommended, but relatively few people have taken a trip to so far included the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire (9%), the Falkirk Kelpies (10%), Wakefield’s Yorkshire Sculpture Park, and the Minack Theatre in Porthcurno (both 11%).