The 2024 theme for Christmas at Chatsworth aims to “inspire visitors to question their surroundings and see things from a new perspective”.

A new festive story, written exclusively for Chatsworth by multi-award winning children’s author Joseph Coelho OBE, is the backdrop to this year’s celebrations, which have begun today (November 9).

‘Henry and the Lion’s Christmas Feast’ is inspired by Chatsworth and the life and work of Henry Cavendish, the eminent eighteenth-century scientist credited for discovering hydrogen.

The book tells the tale of young Henry and his accomplice, a little lion, inspired by the giant stone statues in the Sculpture Gallery at Chatsworth, as they go on a quest to find a festive feast and the adventures they encounter along the way.

The house and garden will be transformed into a magical adventure where visitors can follow in the footsteps of the story’s protagonists, with scenery and decorations incorporating the book’s illustrations.

A spokesperson from Chatsworth said: “Visitors of all ages will be able to spot the characters as they journey through the house, with a menace of mischievous mice hiding along the route, carrying food to the feast.

“Guests are also invited to hunt for the little lion himself as they make their own way to the banquet, laid out in the Great Dining Room.

“By drawing on the life and scientific experiments of Henry, often referred to as the man who weighed the world, the story aims to inspire visitors to question their surroundings and see things from a new perspective.”

Instruments from Henry’s experiments, which form part of the Devonshire Collections, will also be on display.

Pop up theatres will also bring the story’s illustrations to life.

Chatsworth’s collaboration with fragrance experts will mean visitors are met by their favourite festive scents along the way, from chocolate and gingerbread to the smells of a Christmas kitchen.

The celebration continues in the garden, where an illuminated light trail will embrace some of Chatsworth’s best-loved garden landmarks.

Joseph Coelho, author of ‘Henry and the Lion’s Christmas Feast’ said:“It was such a wonderful challenge to be invited to write a new book that would inspire the Christmas decorations at Chatsworth this year.

“I was really captivated by the life of Henry Cavendish and his amazing scientific experiments, and I got great ideas from visiting the house and grounds, especially going through the Sculpture Gallery when I saw the two great lions.

“I thought how interesting it would be to put the Chatsworth lion and Henry Cavendish face to face and give them a little adventure together.”

Christmas at Chatsworth takes place until January 5, 2025, and tickets must be booked in advance.

Tickets provide admission to the house, garden, farmyard and playground, as well as parking.

Chatsworth’s annual Christmas market returns from November 9 to December 1.

More information about the Christmas experience, other festive events and ticket details can be found online at https://www.chatsworth.org/events/christmas/