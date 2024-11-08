A full day of festive fun is promised at the annual Christmas lights switch-on extravaganza at Fox Valley.

A crowd of thousands of people are expected to attend the popular Stocksbridge-based shopping centre on Friday, November 15, to enjoy a full programme of live entertainment, food and drink stalls, shopping and other attractions in the lead up to the big switch-on in the evening.

The annual Fox Valley shopping centre annual Christmas lights switch returns to Stocksbridge, Sheffield on November 15. | Fox Valley Sheffield

There will also be a chance to take selfies with a huge 7m high reindeer, complete with a bright red nose.

Centre manager at Fox Valley Charlotte Whittaker said: “The event attracts huge crowds every year because it really helps everyone to get into the festive spirit.

“There is so much going on for the whole day – from food stalls and live performances to shopping and our fantastic illuminations.

“So come along and join in the festive fun.”

The Spark! drummers will then take centre stage for a spectacular hour-long performance after the switch-on. | Fox Valley Shopping centre

From 4pm until 8pm, there will be a wide range of more than 25 stalls selling everything from handmade gifts that would make perfect Christmas stocking fillers, to delicious food and drink.

This includes crochet items sold by Gifts of Love, artwork by Reclaimed Horse Crafts and knitted items from Bespoke Beanies.

The evening will also feature a range of gourmet delights from the Greedy Greek, Madame Crepe, and a trader selling German sausage hot dogs, among others.

And there is a real treat for ale fans as Bradfield Brewery will be selling their expertly crafted beers.

Radio and TV presenter Stephanie Hirst will be spinning the decks playing all of your festive favorites from 4pm onwards.

Visitors can also enjoy two spectacular live performances from local dance schools in the fountains area at 5.15pm and 5.30pm.

Visitors are invited to gather close to the bandstand area before the lights are officially switched-on at 6pm.

While the stunning illuminations sparkle away, the Spark! drummers will then take centre stage for a spectacular hour-long performance after the switch-on.

Other attractions include children’s fairground rides, face painting and stilt walkers.

A number of shops will also be staying open until later, giving shoppers extra time to search for those stocking fillers.

This includes Sandersons Department Store, which will be open until 8pm and staff will be serving mulled wine and mince pies.

For details about shopping and future events at Fox Valley shopping centre visit www.foxvalleysheffield.co.uk