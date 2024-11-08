The annual spectacular tractor run will once again be helping Sheffielders to roll into Christmas feeling festive.

The Bradfield Christmas Tractor Run will feature around 100 illuminated tractors led by Father Christmas, Mrs Christmas and Elves in their sleigh on Sunday, December 15.

They will depart from Fox Valley shopping centre, and make their way through the towns and villages of north Sheffield before finishing in the Loxley Valley.

Despite only starting in 2021, the event has become a highlight of Sheffield's Christmas calendar. It has raised thousands of pounds for charity each year, and all monies raised this year will go to Bluebell Wood Hospice and Weston Park Hospital.

The organisers are on a mission to beat last year's total and raise well over £8,000 for the chosen charities.

Where can you watch the Bradfield Christmas Tractor Run?

The full tractor run route is as follows, with time estimates:

Leave Fox Valley – 5pm

King & Miller pub – 5.10pm

Oughtibridge – 5.30pm

Blue Ball, Worrall – 5.40pm

Wadsley Church – 5.50pm

Horse & Jockey, Wadsley – 5.55pm

The Green Shop – 6pm

Loxley Sports Bar & Grill – 6.15pm

Malin Bridge Inn – 6.20pm

The Peacock, Stannington – 6.35pm

Minnie’s, Stannington – 6.35pm

Nag’s Head, Loxley – 6.55pm

Finishing at the Bradfield Plough, Loxley – 7.10pm

Tractor drivers wanted

The organisers are appealing for tractor drivers who want to take part to come forward – and there are plenty of great incentives.

There will be a prize draw for the best dressed tractor and a raffle will be held at the end of the route at The Bradfield Plough in Low Bradfield.

Registration to take part in the tractor run is now open and anyone wishing to take part can do so via an online Google form.

For more information visit Facebook and search for ‘Bradfield Christmas Tractor Run 2024’.

More fun to be had at Fox Valley

The event will be part of a weekend of activities at Fox Valley, and it will also be hosting a market on the Saturday between 10am and 3pm.

Talented makers from across the area including The Sheffield Gift Co., Handcrafted Jewellery by Kim and many more will be selling their lovingly crafted products.

Charlotte Whittaker, centre manager at Fox Valley, said: “If you have ever seen the tractors run before you will know it is spectacular so this is not to be missed!

“The event is all for a good cause too so come along to marvel at the tractor run and support one of the chosen charities.”

Visitors to Fox Valley are being advised that there will be restricted use of the centre car park to allow for the tractors to gather and then leave the site.