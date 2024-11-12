Sheffield Christmas Market 2024: Big Wheel and Alpine Bar return to The Moor ahead of launch this week

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 12:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It’s now just two sleeps to go until Sheffield Christmas Market is back on the city centre’s streets for 2024.

The Big Wheel is back up, the log cabins are arriving in force and the Alpine Bars are receiving their finishing touches - Sheffield Christmas Market 2024 is ready to go.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Big Wheel has returned to The Moor ahead of the launch of Sheffield Christmas Market 2024 on November 14.The Big Wheel has returned to The Moor ahead of the launch of Sheffield Christmas Market 2024 on November 14.
The Big Wheel has returned to The Moor ahead of the launch of Sheffield Christmas Market 2024 on November 14. | National World

It won't be long now until more than 100 local traders are open for business and the three Alpine bars are sloshing with hot chocolate, mulled wine and Irish cream at all times of the day.

It will sadly be another year where Sheffield won’t get to enjoy an official lights switch-on due to the works on Fargate.

One of three Alpine Bars that will be open for business in Sheffield starting on November 14, 2024, serving hot chocolate, mulled wine and Irish cream every day until Christmas Eve.One of three Alpine Bars that will be open for business in Sheffield starting on November 14, 2024, serving hot chocolate, mulled wine and Irish cream every day until Christmas Eve.
One of three Alpine Bars that will be open for business in Sheffield starting on November 14, 2024, serving hot chocolate, mulled wine and Irish cream every day until Christmas Eve. | National World

In any case, there are just two days to wait for rides on the Big Wheel, treats at Santa's Grotto or festive food from the vendors, with the market spread across Pinstone Street, Town Hall Square, the Peace Gardens and The Moor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more festive events in and around Sheffield, see our gallery here of 15 yuletide markets and days out to enjoy.

Sheffield Christmas Market 2024 opening hours

Opening hours this year will be slightly different to in 2023.

The Moor’s cabins will be open 10am-6pm Sunday to Thursday, and between 10am-7pm on Friday & Saturday.

Pinstone Street’s cabins will be open 10am-7pm Sunday to Thursday, and 10am-8pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Meanwhile, the Alpine Bars will be open 11am-10pm every day.

Related topics:BarsSheffieldWineTradersFoodAlpine

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice