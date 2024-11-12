Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s now just two sleeps to go until Sheffield Christmas Market is back on the city centre’s streets for 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big Wheel is back up, the log cabins are arriving in force and the Alpine Bars are receiving their finishing touches - Sheffield Christmas Market 2024 is ready to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Big Wheel has returned to The Moor ahead of the launch of Sheffield Christmas Market 2024 on November 14. | National World

It won't be long now until more than 100 local traders are open for business and the three Alpine bars are sloshing with hot chocolate, mulled wine and Irish cream at all times of the day.

It will sadly be another year where Sheffield won’t get to enjoy an official lights switch-on due to the works on Fargate.

One of three Alpine Bars that will be open for business in Sheffield starting on November 14, 2024, serving hot chocolate, mulled wine and Irish cream every day until Christmas Eve. | National World

In any case, there are just two days to wait for rides on the Big Wheel, treats at Santa's Grotto or festive food from the vendors, with the market spread across Pinstone Street, Town Hall Square, the Peace Gardens and The Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Christmas Market 2024 opening hours

Opening hours this year will be slightly different to in 2023.

The Moor’s cabins will be open 10am-6pm Sunday to Thursday, and between 10am-7pm on Friday & Saturday.

Pinstone Street’s cabins will be open 10am-7pm Sunday to Thursday, and 10am-8pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Meanwhile, the Alpine Bars will be open 11am-10pm every day.