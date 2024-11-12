Sheffield Christmas Market 2024: Big Wheel and Alpine Bar return to The Moor ahead of launch this week
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Big Wheel is back up, the log cabins are arriving in force and the Alpine Bars are receiving their finishing touches - Sheffield Christmas Market 2024 is ready to go.
It won't be long now until more than 100 local traders are open for business and the three Alpine bars are sloshing with hot chocolate, mulled wine and Irish cream at all times of the day.
It will sadly be another year where Sheffield won’t get to enjoy an official lights switch-on due to the works on Fargate.
In any case, there are just two days to wait for rides on the Big Wheel, treats at Santa's Grotto or festive food from the vendors, with the market spread across Pinstone Street, Town Hall Square, the Peace Gardens and The Moor.
For more festive events in and around Sheffield, see our gallery here of 15 yuletide markets and days out to enjoy.
Sheffield Christmas Market 2024 opening hours
Opening hours this year will be slightly different to in 2023.
The Moor’s cabins will be open 10am-6pm Sunday to Thursday, and between 10am-7pm on Friday & Saturday.
Pinstone Street’s cabins will be open 10am-7pm Sunday to Thursday, and 10am-8pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
Meanwhile, the Alpine Bars will be open 11am-10pm every day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.