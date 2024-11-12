West One student accommodation reveals the top student deals in Sheffield

Local student accommodation provider West One has uncovered the best food and drink deals students can secure in Sheffield right now at some of the most popular independent businesses in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you are looking for the perfect after-uni meal, or you are planning an early Christmas celebration with your flatmates before you head home for the holiday, this list will help you save money while having fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea Marsden, Head of Residential for West One Student Accommodation said: “We know that student life can be expensive, so we want to help you save as much money as possible while you’re studying, while still enjoying your time in Sheffield.”

Here are some of the top offers available right now:

Urban Pizza Co., Kommune

Bungalows & Bears

From Sunday to Friday head down to Bungalows & Bears for 20% off their food menu. Featuring burgers, salads and pub classics like Steak and Guinness pie, there is something on the menu for everyone.

True North Pubs

Sign up for a free True North Pledge Student Card and receive 20% off all day every day in Common Room, Forum, Punch Bowl and the Old Grindstone. Additional deals, including 40% off Mondays at Common Room are also available throughout the week across each venue, so make sure to check the True North website for the best deal.

Urban Pizza Co.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Receive 15% off your entire bill by showing your student discount card at Urban Pizza Co. located in Kommune. Serving up incredible pizzas, sides and desserts, this is the perfect place to get your fill of Italian food.

Church Temple of Fun

Make your way down to Neepsend from Monday to Thursday and receive a 10% discount when showing a valid student ID. A 100% vegan bar and restaurant, Church’s food menu features a wide range of treats including burgers, hot dogs, and decadent desserts.

Smoke BBQ

Students get 20% off all day every day at Smoke BBQ in St Paul’s Place. Just show your student ID and enjoy your discounted American BBQ.

Gyushi BBQ + Bar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield’s first Japanese charcoal BBQ and Bar Gyushi is offering 20% off everything all day every day, except lunch menus. At Gyushi BBQ + Bar expect premium wagyu, sushi and a range of vegan options plus live teppanyaki.

If you’re already searching for accommodation in Sheffield for next year, or you want to make a move into the city next semester, take a look at the properties available through West One Student Accommodation via their website: https://westone-student-accommodation-sheffield.co.uk/