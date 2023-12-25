News you can trust since 1887
9 of the best places in Sheffield and the Peak District to walk off your Christmas dinner in 2023

We’ve put together a list of the best routes in and around Sheffield to burn off your Christmas dinner. 

By Kirsty Hamilton, Julia Armstrong
Published 10th Dec 2021, 09:10 GMT
Updated 25th Dec 2023, 06:05 GMT

If you’ve overeaten this Christmas, don’t despair - Sheffield boasts hundreds of magical walking trails where you can have fun exploring while burning off those extra calories.

Festive walks are a great way to get the family together while breathing in some fresh air and taking in beautiful frosty scenery. With Sheffield being one of the greenest cities, the abundance of places available to visit makes where to go a hard choice to make.

To help you get out this Christmas season with less hassle, we have created a list with nine suggestions of beautiful walking routes in Sheffield and the neighbouring areas. Check them out below.

There are many stunning walking routes to enjoy this winter in and around Sheffield

Greno Woods near Grenoside is a popular spot in north Sheffield for walkers, cyclists and horse riders. There's Forestry Commission car parking off Woodhead Road (postcode S35 7DS) but be warned, it does get busy. Try the Wild Sheffield phone app for short walk directions or hunt out the Trans Pennine Trail route.

While you're exploring the pretty village of Low Bradfield, take the three-mile round walk around Agden Reservoir. It's very pleasant with only gentle rises to tackle, and perfect for the whole family. The bradfield-walkers.org.uk website will advise on a good, easy walk that starts at a car park in Low Bradfield.

Just a short drive away are the stunning views from near Redmires Reservoirs. To walk around the reservoirs, parking is available at Redmires Plantation Car Park. Or you can park in Wyming Brook Car Park to embark on a wider range of beautiful walks of varying distances and beautiful views.

